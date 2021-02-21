The People's Pharmacy: Petroleum jelly in the nose leads to lung disease

QUESTION: Vaseline is commonly used for a dry nose. But please never, never use petroleum jelly (petrolatum) or anything oily inside your nose. Putting Vaseline in the nose could be life-threatening, as the oil can get into your lungs, and you can’t remove it.

My dentist accidentally damaged the trigeminal nerve in my mouth, and I developed burning mouth syndrome with dry mouth, nose and eyes. I used Vaseline in my nose every night for more than seven years to help me sleep without the discomfort of a very dry nose. Unfortunately, I developed an incurable lung disease due to the petrolatum. I read the label. It said: “external use only.” Inside the nose is not external, so that was my bad.

I hope my story can help someone using it now to stop before they suffer serious damage. Not being able to breathe well is the worst thing that can happen to anyone, believe me.

ANSWER: You are not the first reader to caution against putting petroleum jelly in the nose. An article in the journal Chest (December 2019) describes a case somewhat like yours. The authors note that “nasal application of oil-based products (such as petroleum jelly) for the treatment of rhinopharyngeal dryness” can lead to aspiration and lipoid pneumonia.