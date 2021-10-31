The People's Pharmacy: Pillow poisoning of pets with hair growth product

ANSWER: Most doctors know that ACE inhibitor blood pressure medicines like lisinopril can cause a persistent cough. They may not pay attention to a drug like losartan, an angiotensin receptor blocker, or ARB, because they perceive it as unlikely to trigger cough.

Research in rabbits does show that losartan is less likely than lisinopril to cause a cough (Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology, April 2013). Nonetheless, this does seem to be a possible, though less common, side effect of losartan. Other readers have reported cough when taking an ARB, and the official prescribing information notes: “Cases of cough, including positive re-challenges, have been reported with the use of losartan in postmarketing experience.”

We don’t know if losartan is causing your cough. However, it would make sense to ask your doctor if you could try a blood pressure medication that is neither an ACE inhibitor nor an ARB.

QUESTION: I read your column about discontinuing daily 81-milligram aspirin for those over 65. People with diabetes have been taking aspirin for years because of the increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. Is there any research on the risk of diabetics stopping the 81-mg aspirin?

ANSWER: This is an important question that doctors are still asking (JAMA Network Open, June 21, 2021). There have been few studies focused on the risks of discontinuing aspirin for people with diabetes. One such trial focused on people with Type 2 diabetes (Diabetes Therapy, October 2020). Stopping after short-term aspirin use did not increase the risks or heart attacks, strokes or death after a stent was put in. However, these individuals kept taking a medicine such as clopidogrel designed to prevent blood clots. That might have helped protect them from rebound clotting after discontinuing aspirin.