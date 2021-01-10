The People's Pharmacy: Powdered raspberry solved digestive woes

A possible explanation involves lauric acid, a component of coconut oil. This fatty acid has antimicrobial activity against dangerous gut bacteria that have been associated with chronic diarrhea (Cell Transplantation, December 2019).

QUESTION: I forget where I first heard of Lp(a), but it worried me, so I had mine tested. I had to cajole my family doctor, who didn’t know about it. To get it covered by insurance, she referred me to a heart doctor for high-risk patients. He required an EKG before he would even speak with me, but then he was great.

As it turns out, my Lp(a) is very high, despite years of good diet and lots of exercise. My LDL is borderline high, my HDL is high (good) and my triglycerides are low (also good). The cardiologist and I sat together at his computer researching Lp(a).

I won’t take statins. He did recommend baby aspirin. He still evaluated my risk of heart disease at 3% over 10 years. What else can I do?

A. Lipoprotein(a),- abbreviated Lp(a) and referred to as “Lp little a,” has been a recognized risk factor for heart disease for decades (European Heart Journal, December 2010). It is associated with clogged coronary arteries and blood clots.