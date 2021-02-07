The People's Pharmacy: Psyllium does triple duty

I attribute last year’s spike to work stress and political turmoil. The January drop might be due in part to less work pressure now and the stabilized political situation.

One other factor may be playing a role in my reduced episodes. On Dec. 16, my new primary care physician put me on 2,000 IU vitamin D3 daily. Could vitamin D3 play a role in reducing periods of atrial fibrillation?

ANSWER: You’ve suggested an intriguing possibility. Adequate vitamin D levels might indeed reduce the likelihood of atrial fibrillation.

One analysis of 13 studies concluded that vitamin D deficiency was associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation (Nutrition Journal, Nov. 14, 2019). A randomized controlled trial found that high-dose short-term vitamin D supplements helped prevent atrial fibrillation after coronary bypass surgery (General Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, May 2020).

This research adds weight to the importance of knowing your vitamin D level.

QUESTION: How does Primatene Mist differ from the prescription inhaler albuterol (ProAir)? I have used ProAir for years, one puff now and then, for “temporary relief of minor symptoms.” Would Primatene Mist work instead?