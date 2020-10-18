The People's Pharmacy: Reader worries mask restricts oxygen

QUESTION: I’ve been taking metoprolol for about 10 years. At first, I was doing fine on a generic made by Par. Then the pharmacy switched to a different generic supplier. After a few doses, my heart started to race, and I once again had arrhythmias. The cardiologist’s office is trying to get my insurance to authorize brand name Toprol XL. Without insurance, there is no way I can afford the brand name.

ANSWER: We have heard from other readers that some generic metoprolol formulations do not work as expected. A racing heart rate is a dead giveaway that your beta blocker is not performing properly.

If you cannot get the insurance company to cover brand name Toprol XL, you might want to ask the pharmacy if it will order your metoprolol from Lannett. This generic manufacturer sells the authorized generic version of Toprol, so it should be identical to the brand.

QUESTION: Instant glue is the only effective treatment I’ve found for split thumb tips and fingertips. I have suffered every winter for nearly a decade. The pain is intense, so bad that I can’t even swipe my phone screen, button a shirt or type on a keyboard.

Lotions don’t work quickly, and most just cause more pain. O’Keeffe’s Working Hands helps, but only if I use it every single night.