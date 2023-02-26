QUESTION: I told my endocrinologist that I wanted to stop taking my statin due to reports about serious side effects. He said, “I’ll make you a deal, pal: I’ll cut your dose in half, and you start taking grapefruit juice.” Done deal.

My lipids are all good, and I’m free of statin side effects so far. I’ve had 71 pretty good years. Would it make sense to stop the atorvastatin in favor of red yeast rice and grapefruit juice?

ANSWER: Grapefruit juice turbocharges certain statin blood levels by slowing the body’s metabolism of such drugs. For example, a daily glass of this juice boosts simvastatin and lovastatin by 260% if taken at the same time (American Journal of Medicine, January 2016). Even drinking grapefruit juice 12 hours later can increase blood levels by 90%.

Atorvastatin interacts less strongly. Grapefruit juice increases blood levels by only 80%. Cutting your dose in half and adding grapefruit juice would put you back approximately where you started.

Some people are more sensitive to statin side effects than others. Because red yeast rice supplements frequently contain lower amounts of statin compounds such as lovastatin, many individuals can tolerate them even if they have trouble with statins. Since you have not experienced any statin side effects, you might not need to make any adjustments.

QUESTION: After taking just a couple of escitalopram pills, I found myself wondering which side of my neck was best for cutting. I had no idea where that disturbing thought came from.

When I told my doctor, he told me to stop taking the drug. Is it possible for antidepressants to trigger suicidal thoughts? What else could I do to shake my depression?

ANSWER: Escitalopram (Lexapro), like many similar drugs, comes with this warning: “Antidepressants increased the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in pediatric and young adult patients in short-term studies. Closely monitor all antidepressant-treated patients for clinical worsening, and for emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.”

There is controversy about whether antidepressants have this effect on middle-aged individuals as well. Anyone who experiences thoughts of self-harm should follow your example and check with the prescriber immediately.

QUESTION: I have Parkinson’s disease, which has led to 14 years of suffering with restless leg syndrome. This keeps me awake at night. I also deal with pain and spasms as soon as I rest.

I take ropinarole for the Parkinson’s. It is also supposed to help with the RLS, but I haven’t noticed much effect.

The only relief I have had was after my Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. I called it a miracle because the relief was incredible. Sadly, it didn’t last more than a month or so.

I can’t wait to have my booster this year. I’ve got my fingers crossed it will be Moderna again. Have you heard of others reacting this way?

ANSWER: Two years ago, we received a message from a reader who had been suffering from RLS for years. After getting the Moderna vaccine, his symptoms disappeared. They eventually came back but at a much lower level.

Since then, we have heard from a number of other readers who have reported reduced RLS symptoms after vaccination. On the other hand, Japanese doctors report one case of RLS developing in an 87-year-old woman after getting the Pfizer vaccine (Neurology and Clinical Neuroscience, May 2022). So far, we have no scientific explanation for this effect.