The People's Pharmacy: Special toothpaste prevents canker sores

QUESTION: When I was a kid, I used to get horrible canker sores. My mother treated them with silver nitrate, which hurt like heck.

After my braces came off, I took better care of my teeth and brushed more frequently. I didn’t have as many canker sores and thought it was because of the brushing.

When I hit menopause though, the canker sores were back with a vengeance. Doctors didn’t have any suggestions, but I read in your column that toothpaste without sodium lauryl sulfate might help. I tried it, and it did reduce the canker sores, but I never liked the toothpaste I was using. It had no fluoride, and it didn’t foam.

My daughter and I went to Europe a few years ago. We traveled lightly, and I figured I would use her toothpaste. I got a canker sore right away, but when we were in Paris our hotel was down the street from a pharmacy. There, I found a toothpaste with fluoride but no SLS. It worked perfectly to clean my teeth without causing canker sores. When we got home, I checked online and found it. It’s called Elmex Sensitive Toothpaste.