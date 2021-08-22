The People's Pharmacy: Statin can cause life-threatening muscle damage

I also read that the studies that purportedly prove its value in humans have serious methodological flaws. Do you have any further information about using ivermectin in humans?

ANSWER: The ivermectin story is complicated and controversial. This drug was first introduced by Merck in 1981 to treat parasites in animals.

It was later introduced to overcome river blindness (onchocerciasis) in humans. Ivermectin has saved the eyesight of millions of people in Africa. Ivermectin has also been prescribed off-label to treat lice and scabies in children and adults.

Data on the use of ivermectin against COVID-19 are confusing. Some high-profile research papers have recently been retracted (Nature, Aug. 2, 2021). Until there are bigger and better clinical trials, we doubt that many physicians will prescribe ivermectin for COVID-19. Experts expect the results of ongoing trials by the end of the year.

QUESTION: I have suffered with rosacea for more than 30 years. I have tried all the treatments that I could find. The only thing that has helped me is light therapy.

I am thrilled with the results, which were immediate when I first started using it. I use it for three minutes daily now to maintain control.