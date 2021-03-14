The People's Pharmacy: Statins and amnesia remain controversial

QUESTION: I am concerned about the possibility of interactions between anticoagulants and natural products with blood-thinning properties. I have been told not to use to use aspirin, cherry juice concentrate or turmeric supplements for pain relief because I take an anticoagulant.

ANSWER: Your concerns are justified. A wide variety of botanical products can interfere with blood clotting. They include garlic, ginger, ginkgo biloba and ginseng along with green tea, saffron and St. John’s-wort (Current Pharmaceutical Design, Vol. 23, No. 8, 2017). Always ask your physician and your pharmacist to check for interactions with such natural products. You don’t want to risk a serious bleeding episode because of an interaction with a dietary supplement.

QUESTION: I used to suffer from debilitating migraine headaches. When I felt one coming on, I found that Excedrin and some caffeine would head it off. Is there any research on this?

ANSWER: Excedrin Migraine tablets contain 250 mg acetaminophen, 250 mg aspirin and 65 mg of caffeine each. The dose is limited to two per day.

Oddly, Excedrin Extra Strength has the same ingredients at the same doses, but the instructions are two tablets every six hours, limited to eight tablets in 24 hours.

Both the FDA and the American Headache Society recognize this combination as “safe and effective in treating acute headache, especially migraine” (StatPearls, January 2021). As long ago as 1998, headache specialists conducted randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trials and concluded that this combination is highly effective for treating migraine headache pain and alleviating nausea and aversion to light and sound (Archives of Neurology, February 1998).