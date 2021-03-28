The People's Pharmacy: Testosterone restored missing libido

The effect was quite remarkable. My systolic pressure dropped from about 145 to 135. (Those are averages of about 70 readings before the switch and 21 readings after the switch, measured both before breakfast and before supper.)

I’ve had serious side effects from BP meds in the past, and I was apprehensive that my doctor would change my meds. Lately, I’ve been on amlodipine and HCTZ, and the side effects seem minimal. Yesterday, my doctor decided to not to make any changes, and I want to thank you for that.

ANSWER: We are glad to hear that this is working for you. Research shows that people taking their blood pressure pills in the evening had better BP control and were less likely to have heart attacks or strokes (Sleep Medicine Reviews, Jan. 23, 2021.)

An important exception: people with glaucoma should not follow this schedule. In addition, people taking diuretics may find that bedtime pills result in more frequent overnight bathroom trips.

QUESTION: I have osteoporosis and just picked up a new prescription of risedronate sodium delayed-release tablets. The label on the bottle has my doctor’s instructions to take the pill 30 minutes before my first food or drink. That’s the traditional method for the instant-release risedronate I used to take.