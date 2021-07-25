The People's Pharmacy: The return of Zantac for heartburn

QUESTION: Could you suggest a good blood sugar meter that I could purchase without a prescription? I will turn 65 in November, am normal weight and am trying to watch my sugar. I realize that folks become more susceptible to diabetes when they are older, and diabetes runs in my family. I was hoping to monitor my blood sugar periodically at home. Anything you can suggest would be helpful.

ANSWER: Given your family history, it makes sense to monitor your blood sugar periodically. OTC blood glucose meters are relatively affordable, running from $30 to $60. The strips, however, get pricey. Because you won’t have to test your blood sugar multiple times a day, that should not be a problem.

Consumer Reports has rated several brands as recommended. They include FreeStyle Freedom Lite, True Metrix and Accu-Chek Aviva Plus.