 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The People’s Pharmacy

The People's Pharmacy: Vicks overpowered athlete's foot

  • 0

QUESTION: I had athlete’s foot for 30 years. Nothing helped until I finally started using Vicks VapoRub on my feet after showering and drying them. This ointment also works on itchy skin.

ANSWER: Vicks VapoRub contains several plant oils that have antifungal activity, including camphor, eucalyptus oil, thymol, menthol, cedar leaf oil and nutmeg oil.

Another reader remarked on using Vicks for athlete’s foot: “I have had positive results from using Vicks. It stops foot skin fungus, but only attenuates toenail fungus and does not eliminate it.”

Still another person offers a different drugstore remedy for athlete’s foot: “I got athlete’s foot in my college showers and tried numerous antifungal medicines. The infection always came back.

“I finally started washing my feet nightly with alcohol gel instead of soap, making sure to apply between the toes. Since I started that, the athlete’s foot has not recurred. It’s been about 10 years now, but I’m never planning on stopping.”

People are also reading…

QUESTION: I was prescribed amiodarone for intermittent self-limiting atrial fib after cardiac stent implantation. Within four months, I felt like the walking dead.

Fortunately, the cardiac rehab nurse noticed my symptoms and called the cardiologist. She literally bawled him out, and I was off amiodarone that day.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

When I later stopped by the pharmacy to pick up my prescriptions, I told the pharmacist I was off amiodarone. He said, “Your body is already thanking you.” Why don’t doctors warn you about potential side effects?

ANSWER: Perhaps the cardiologist worried that if he told you about amiodarone side effects, you would be reluctant to take it. A black box warning in the prescribing information says that only patients with life-threatening irregular heart rhythms should take amiodarone, because it causes serious toxicity for the lungs and the liver. We have heard from many readers of this column that the drug led to irreversible pulmonary fibrosis. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, wheezing and coughing up blood.

In addition, amiodarone can interfere with normal thyroid function and damage nerves, leading to lingering pain and even visual problems. Paradoxically, this drug can sometimes make heart rhythm disturbances worse. We’re pleased that the rehab nurse was looking out for your best interests.

QUESTION: My husband takes several prescription medicines for his health issues. He also has Type 2 diabetes, controlled with diet.

Yesterday, our pharmacist called and suggested he take a cholesterol-lowering medication to help prevent heart problems. She even offered to call his primary care physician to speak about it. He told her he had been on statins previously but discontinued them several years ago because of side effects. That ended the conversation.

Are you familiar with this type of phone call? It left me wondering if she were a conscientious pharmacist or an employee marketing drugs. I’d appreciate your thoughts since this has never happened before.

ANSWER: Guidelines push physicians to prescribe statins to virtually every man over the age of 63. They are also supposed to prescribe statins to people with Type 2 diabetes, even though such drugs may raise blood sugar.

Health care organizations are encouraging pharmacists to contact patients directly (Pharmacy, February 2022). That might explain the call.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. You can email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

©2022 King Features Syndicate Inc.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

Liz Weston: 3 reasons not to tap your home equity right now

Liz Weston: 3 reasons not to tap your home equity right now

House prices are soaring, and homeowners have a lot of value built up between what’s left on the mortgage and what their house is worth. Still, there are reasons to pause before cashing out that equity. Not only do you risk foreclosure if you can’t repay, but you might also need that equity later on — perhaps at retirement. Don’t risk your home to pay off unsecured debt, like credit cards, when bankruptcy or credit counseling might offer a wiser route. Finally, review what you plan to spend equity on: Will it go up in value or depreciate faster than you can pay it off?

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

President Joe Biden is calling on Democrats “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he leads a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Biden addressed an overflow crowd of thousands at a high school in Rockville Thursday. He told supporters: “You have to choose. Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president. The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

Health Highlights: Aug. 22, 2022​

Health Highlights: Aug. 22, 2022​

There's a big gap in life expectancy between states. People in Hawaii now live 9 years longer, on average, than folks in Mississippi, new data shows. Read more

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. The 66-year-old Crist defeated Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.

Watch Now: Related Video

Richmond Parks and Rec has public spaces to connect the city - 8@4 Community presented by Massey Cancer Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News