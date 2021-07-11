The People's Pharmacy: What makes toenails thick?

A diagnostic workup makes sense, especially if the nail problem has not responded to standard treatments. Toenails grow slowly, so it can take months for them to grow out healthy.

QUESTION: I’m wondering if you have seen any evidence of a correlation between statins and pleural effusions. I have been taking rosuvastatin for a year. In March, I developed a pleural effusion and have had recurring breathing problems since then. Multiple tests have not detected a cause.

I stopped taking statins two weeks ago after reading there might be a connection.

ANSWER: You took us by surprise with this question. After 30 years of studying statins, we thought we knew every possible side effect associated with these cholesterol-lowering drugs. We were wrong.

The lungs are covered by a thin layer of tissue (pleura). The chest wall is also covered by pleura. The Mayo Clinic describes the process this way: “Normally, these layers act like two pieces of smooth satin gliding past each other, allowing your lungs to expand and contract when you breathe.” When patients develop pleurisy and pleural effusions, there is a buildup of fluid between these layers of tissues. Symptoms may include shortness of breath, cough or chest pain.