 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The People’s Pharmacy

The People's Pharmacy: What should I know about fenofibrate and its benefits, side effects?

  • 0

QUESTION: The doctor added fenofibrate to my meds because I had high triglycerides (400-plus). Within six weeks, my triglycerides were down to 179.

As an extra benefit, the uncontrolled diarrhea I’ve been experiencing for almost two years has almost completely disappeared. The gastroenterologist I’ve seen says fenofibrate can bind with fats and lower triglycerides.

So far, it has been good for me. Is there anything else I should know about it?

ANSWER: Fenofibrate is an often-overlooked drug in the doctors’ lipid-controlling toolbox. It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1993 and first sold in the United States under the brand name Tricor in 1998.

In addition to lowering triglycerides, it can reduce total and LDL cholesterol and raise “good” HDL cholesterol. People with metabolic syndrome (high cholesterol, triglycerides, blood glucose and blood pressure along with a large waistline) are especially likely to benefit from fenofibrate. Side effects include liver enzyme elevations, digestive discomfort and headache.

People are also reading…

Fenofibrate may also have unexpected benefits for the brain. There is preliminary evidence of antidepressant and neuroprotective activity (Biomolecules, May 2022).

QUESTION: Not long ago, a woman wrote to you about heel pain due to plantar fasciitis. When I had this problem, I sought physical therapy for it.

What helped most was the physical therapist massaging diclofenac sodium cream into my heel. That got rid of the pain for several hours. At the time, the cream was available by prescription only, but now you can buy it over the counter.

After about six months, I finally got rid of the heel pain permanently by stretching my foot several times a day. I’d pull my toes toward me with my hands for up to 30 seconds at a time. You can find demonstrations of this stretch online. I continue doing these stretches every day 10 years later, and the plantar fasciitis has not returned.

ANSWER: We’re not surprised that the topical NSAID diclofenac (Voltaren Gel) helped ease your heel pain. The foot stretch you describe is often recommended to help prevent or overcome plantar fasciitis.

QUESTION: Thank you for writing about amiodarone. My husband, now deceased, was prescribed amiodarone after bypass surgery. I guess that was just as a precaution, because he didn’t have atrial fibrillation.

It caused pulmonary fibrosis that resulted in his death five years later. Of course, the cardiologist denied that was the cause, and we couldn’t prove it. Still, the pulmonologist had no doubt the drug was responsible.

ANSWER: We are so sorry to learn about this tragedy. According to the FDA, doctors should prescribe amiodarone only to patients with life-threatening heart rhythm disturbances that have not responded to other treatment. That’s because this drug is so dangerous.

The official prescribing information warns that: “Rates of pulmonary toxicity have been reported to be as high as 17% and is fatal in about 10% of cases.” In addition to lung problems, amiodarone can change thyroid and liver function. It might also interact with many other drugs.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. You can email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in August. But experts worry there's a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading among men with sexual contact. They say it may never be eliminated.

Medicare Monthly Premiums to Drop for Seniors

Medicare Monthly Premiums to Drop for Seniors

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Millions of seniors who had to pay high increases in Medicare premiums this year will get a break in 2023 when they see a rare drop in monthly premiums for Medicare Part B.

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration to try and halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans. They're accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President Joe Biden in late August, when he said his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for millions of borrowers. As the lawsuit was being filed, the administration quietly scaled back eligibility rules for the debt relief, eliminating a relatively small group of borrowers who are the subject of legal debate in the suit.

Suit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe

Suit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe

The mother of a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities is suing the Philadelphia care home where her daughter lived for 40 years. Cheryl Yewdall died five days after she was found face down with a large paper towel or disinfecting wipe in her windpipe. No one has been charged, but a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Yewdall's mother casts suspicion on an unidentified staff member at the Merakey Woodhaven care home. Christine Civatte says she trusted the facility to safeguard her 50-year-old daughter. Merakey calls Yewdall’s death “a serious and tragic incident” but is denying responsibility.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News