The People's Pharmacy: Why put a laxative in your ear?

Another reader has tried a different approach: “I started putting castor oil in my ear canal because I was diagnosed with dermatitis in my ear. The skin cells combine with earwax and block the canal. The ENT doctor would suction out the debris every few months, and at times would have to surgically remove it.

“This has been going on for at least 10 years. Since I began using the castor oil, though, my doctor found no accumulation!”

Any of these approaches is appropriate only for people with intact eardrums. If the eardrum has been ruptured or punctured, it could be dangerous to put solutions in the ear (StatPearls, Sept. 28, 2021).

QUESTION: I’ve been taking duloxetine for about 10 years for chronic neck pain. No one told me how to stop taking it, and I have had terrible symptoms since I quit. Even though I tapered for two weeks, I’ve been suffering with stomach issues, brain zaps, sweating, crying, you name it. It’s made me feel as if I’m going through menopause again, but worse! Isn’t there a better way to get off this pill?