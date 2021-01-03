The People's Pharmacy: Why wear a face mask after you get the vaccine?

QUESTION: I read an article stating that even after getting the vaccine, you will need to wear a face mask so as not to spread COVID-19. I don’t understand this. Can you explain?

ANSWER: Both of the current vaccines have demonstrated that they can prevent serious illness from the coronavirus. In the clinical trials, most people who received a vaccine did not get sick.

The vaccine might not keep the virus from entering your body, but it should keep you from developing symptoms. You can’t catch the virus from the vaccine.

Some people who are immunized might become infected without symptoms. We know that asymptomatic spread is quite common, and the trials were not designed to rule it out. That’s why even after getting a vaccine to protect yourself, you should still wear a mask to prevent the spread of the virus to others.

QUESTION: Thank you for describing how low iodine intake affects thyroid function. I have Meniere’s disease and never use salt of any kind. How else can I get iodine in my diet?