The People's Pharmacy: Will acetaminophen raise blood pressure?

When I was in my mid-20s, I had this facial paralysis. It came on suddenly and lasted two days. There were no lasting effects and no other accompanying symptoms.

ANSWER: Food and Drug Administration analysts have not concluded that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna cause Bell’s palsy. This condition is usually temporary (a few weeks) and manifests as one-sided facial paralysis.

In the Pfizer vaccine trial, there were four cases, all among people who got the vaccine. The Moderna clinical trial had three cases among those who got vaccinated and one among those who got placebo. All these cases could have been coincidental, but the FDA will be tracking this potential complication. No one knows whether people who have experienced Bell’s palsy before are at higher risk from the vaccine.

QUESTION: Does diphenhydramine affect how SSRIs work? I’ve been taking Benadryl to sleep because I’m under stress. I’m worried that it might be messing up my Zoloft.

ANSWER: You pose a fascinating question. Diphenhydramine (Benadryl) is found in many allergy medicines and over-the-counter sleep aids. Virtually all nighttime (PM) pain relievers contain this sedating antihistamine.