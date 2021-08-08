The People's Pharmacy: Will allergy medicine increase the risk of COVID-19 infection?

QUESTION: Is treating high blood pressure a science, or is it more like throwing darts blindfolded? I have moderately high blood pressure. My doctor tried lisinopril, but I developed an uncontrollable cough. Next we went to amlodipine, and my ankles swelled. I’ve never had a problem with edema before. Then he prescribed a beta blocker; it made me tired and interfered with my sex life. The other choice is water pills, but my doctor hates using diuretics.

It’s frustrating, because my blood pressure when we started all this was 145/91. That’s obviously not good, but the goal of getting patients to 120/80 as they get older seems unrealistic. I’m in my 50s. My father-in-law is on three blood pressure drugs, and I’d rather not do that. Wouldn’t I be better off losing 20 pounds and checking back in six months?

ANSWER: Losing weight can certainly lower blood pressure, so your idea is based on solid science. A study from the UK targeted weight loss for diabetes control (Diabetologia, May 31, 2021). Many of the volunteers also had high blood pressure. The researchers had them stop their blood pressure pills when they started the low-calorie diet formula. Within about two months, their blood pressure had dropped substantially. Scottish researchers report that blood pressure drops about one point for every two pounds lost.

One example of such an approach involves nitrate-rich vegetables (Journal of Nutrition, June 3, 2021). Beets and leafy greens, such as kale, spinach and chard, are rich in natural nitrates.