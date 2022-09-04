 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The People’s Pharmacy

The People's Pharmacy: Will low-dose oral minoxidil substitute for Rogaine?

  • 0

QUESTION: I am concerned about my thinning hair. I tried Rogaine, and it worked well until I developed an allergic reaction.

I just read about low-dose oral minoxidil. What can you tell me about it?

ANSWER. Science writer Gina Kolata stirred up a lot of excitement in her New York Times article on Aug. 23 when she described the off-label use of low-dose oral minoxidil as an alternative to topical Rogaine (minoxidil). Several dermatologists have reported success prescribing very low doses of this blood pressure pill for people with hair loss.

The usual oral dose ranges from 5 to 40 milligrams per day for high blood pressure. There can be serious side effects to those doses. Some dermatologists are prescribing amounts that range from 0.25 to 1.25 milligrams, according to the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. They often add the diuretic spironolactone (25 milligrams) to reduce fluid retention and counteract facial hair growth.

People are also reading…

QUESTION: You criticized certified medical assistants (CMA) for inaccurate blood pressure recordings. It is offensive to single us out.

All medical personnel, including doctors, are guilty of hurrying through this measurement and not positioning the patient properly. Using an outdated or uncalibrated sphygmomanometer is not the CMA’s fault.

Patients would be wise to purchase their own home blood pressure devices, or go to their pharmacies for weekly or monthly readings. Most doctors respect a person who can produce a written record of readings. This might make a difference in their treatment protocol.

ANSWER: We apologize for criticizing CMAs for improper blood pressure measurement technique. As you have correctly pointed out, many health care professionals may fail to follow the appropriate procedures.

Correct steps for proper blood pressure include time to relax, a bathroom break, proper positioning, correct cuff size, no talking, multiple measurements and home verification with an accurate device. There are many personal blood pressure monitors available ranging from about $25 to $150.

QUESTION: I am so confused. My husband takes Humira for his arthritis. He is 68 and on my health insurance. I am 67 and still working. He is retired.

I am looking at retirement, but it doesn’t look as if Medicare covers Humira. What do people do? It’s so incredibly expensive! Do I have to keep working just to pay for his drugs?

ANSWER: Welcome to the Alice-in-Wonderland world of prescription drug insurance. According to GoodRx, a month’s supply of self-injectable Humira could cost over $9,000 without insurance. Even with a coupon, the cost could be over $6,000.

Before you retire, you and your husband will need to sign up for Medicare and include a Part D plan that pays for your prescription drugs. There are many different providers offering Part D plans, and each covers a different list of drugs on its formulary. Comparison shopping is essential to make sure that the plan you select covers the medicines that you take.

There should be a program that will cover “biologics,” such as Humira. There are several options, including Actemra, Cimzia, Enbrel, Orencia, Remicade or Simponi. Your husband’s doctor will need to determine if any of these would be a suitable substitute in the event that he cannot find a plan that covers Humira.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. You can email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

President Joe Biden is forcefully defending the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Biden told a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI." Biden was also promoting his administration’s crime-prevention efforts and continuing to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. Hailing firearm restrictions recently approved by Congress, Biden said, “We’re not stopping here.”

COVID Vaccine Won't Raise Stroke Risk

COVID Vaccine Won't Raise Stroke Risk

TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccines do not increase your risk for stroke, new research shows, but severe COVID infection does, and experts hope the finding will ease the concerns of those who are hesitant to get the shot.

Gen Z, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents

Gen Z, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents

Overwhelming student debt. The climate crisis. Low salaries. Members of the Gen Z and millennial generations cite them all as reasons they don't want to bear or raise children. Their reluctance has helped drive down the birth rate in the United States. The U.S. birth rate fell 4% in 2020. It was the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years, according to a government report. The government noted a 1% uptick in U.S. births last year, but the number of babies born was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. It was about 86,000 fewer than in 2019. Some people are taking surgical measures: tube removal and vasectomy.

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021, down nearly a year

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021, down nearly a year

U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020. That's according to a new government report. In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years. The last comparable decrease happened in the early 1940s, during the height of World War II. The CDC reported the numbers Wednesday. COVID deaths were blamed for about half the decline in 2021. However, there were also some other big contributors, including drug overdoses, heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.

Watch Now: Related Video

Richmond's live music scene has plenty of great venues to choose from 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News