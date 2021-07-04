The People's Pharmacy: Will vaccine help ease post-COVID-19 tinnitus?

QUESTION: I caught COVID-19 in November 2020 and immediately developed tinnitus. In a couple of your newspaper columns, you wrote about tinnitus and the vaccine.

My doctor has advised me to wait to get the vaccine because my body is so inflamed. Frankly, I’m petrified to get it for fear it will make the tinnitus worse. It’s already pretty bad and has been constant for over seven months.

Have you had any reports where the vaccine actually improves tinnitus? There are some reports that the vaccine improves long COVID symptoms.

ANSWER: Post-COVID syndrome (PCS) can include symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, joint or muscle pain and headache. A report in the International Journal of Audiology (December 2020) describes persistent hearing problems and ringing in the ears (tinnitus) in more than 10% of long-haulers like you.