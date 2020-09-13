The People's Pharmacy: Will vitamin D protect against COVID-19?

Is this suddenly 1960? How sexist of you! Please correct this language and take more care in the future.

ANSWER: We fully understand your outrage. We would never use such language, except this is what the attorneys general stated in their lawsuit against the companies (The Wall Street Journal, Dec. 15, 2016).

The complaint refers to “Women in the Industry” meetings. It also describes “GNOs” or “Girls Night Out” as the opportunity in which female sales executives exchanged sensitive information with their competitors. As you note, such language is reminiscent of the 1960s. The behavior is unacceptable in any age.

QUESTION: Will getting the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine as an adult help protect me from COVID-19? Are there any reasons not to get this shot? I had mumps and German measles as a youngster. I am now 70 years young.

ANSWER: People like you, who are over 65, are at greater risk of serious complications from the coronavirus. We understand your desire for protection.

There is a hypothesis that the MMR vaccine might help reduce the chance that young children would get seriously ill from COVID-19 (Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, June 5, 2020). Because the idea of boosting innate immunity is plausible, researchers at Washington University in St. Louis are coordinating an international placebo-controlled trial. They are recruiting health care workers as volunteers to test whether the MMR vaccine can protect against COVID-19 or reduce its severity. Until there is data, however, we would not recommend that you get an MMR shot to prevent COVID-19.