The People's Pharmacy: Zetia worked to lower cholesterol

I’m a healthy 71-year-old male who has taken an 81-milligram aspirin daily for 40 years for primary prevention. My doctor back then suggested it, and my current doctor will not advise me on whether or how to discontinue. Can you help?

ANSWER: For a drug that has been used for well over a century, aspirin is surprisingly controversial. Many doctors used to routinely recommend low-dose aspirin to prevent heart attacks. These days, though, many physicians reserve aspirin for people who are at high risk. The fear is that aspirin may increase the risk of bleeding.

Stopping aspirin may not be a simple matter, however. A Swedish study found that people who discontinued aspirin suddenly had an increased risk of heart attack or stroke (Circulation, Sept. 26, 2017).

Surgeons may ask patients to stop aspirin prior to major surgery to lower the likelihood of uncontrolled bleeding. This, too, is controversial (International Journal of Surgery, Nov. 15, 2013). Sadly, there is no proven protocol for cutting back on aspirin.

QUESTION: I’ve been on amlodipine to treat high blood pressure for years, but lately I’ve experienced several bouts of insomnia. It comes on without notice and leaves just the same.