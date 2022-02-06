 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The People's Pharmacy: Zetia worked to lower cholesterol
0 Comments
The People’s Pharmacy

The People's Pharmacy: Zetia worked to lower cholesterol

  • 0

QUESTION: I have hereditary high cholesterol and Type 1 diabetes. My endocrinologist was pushing me to take a statin. Because many people I know have side effects, such as muscle pain, I resisted.

Finally, he said, “Let’s try Zetia.” I take it daily. It totally controls my cholesterol, and I have ZERO side effects.

Why is this medication not more widely known and prescribed? I have told many friends who have switched to it from a statin. They can’t believe how much better they feel.

ANSWER: Zetia (ezetimibe) works through a completely different mechanism than statins. Drugs such as atorvastatin, rosuvastatin and simvastatin interfere with the production of cholesterol by blocking a key enzyme (HMG-CoA reductase).

Ezetimibe works by inhibiting the absorption of cholesterol from the digestive tract. The drug is generally well-tolerated with a relatively low rate of side effects, such as diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infections, sinusitis, joint and muscle pain, fatigue and liver enzyme elevations.

Many doctors add ezetimibe to statins to achieve desired reductions in LDL cholesterol. If your doctor is satisfied with the results you have achieved with Zetia alone, that’s great.

QUESTION: I read with great interest your column on discontinuation of aspirin therapy. Many of us long-term aspirin users are now in limbo.

I’m a healthy 71-year-old male who has taken an 81-milligram aspirin daily for 40 years for primary prevention. My doctor back then suggested it, and my current doctor will not advise me on whether or how to discontinue. Can you help?

ANSWER: For a drug that has been used for well over a century, aspirin is surprisingly controversial. Many doctors used to routinely recommend low-dose aspirin to prevent heart attacks. These days, though, many physicians reserve aspirin for people who are at high risk. The fear is that aspirin may increase the risk of bleeding.

Stopping aspirin may not be a simple matter, however. A Swedish study found that people who discontinued aspirin suddenly had an increased risk of heart attack or stroke (Circulation, Sept. 26, 2017).

Surgeons may ask patients to stop aspirin prior to major surgery to lower the likelihood of uncontrolled bleeding. This, too, is controversial (International Journal of Surgery, Nov. 15, 2013). Sadly, there is no proven protocol for cutting back on aspirin.

QUESTION: I’ve been on amlodipine to treat high blood pressure for years, but lately I’ve experienced several bouts of insomnia. It comes on without notice and leaves just the same.

I’m experiencing a bout right now, so I went to see a sleep specialist. During the initial interview, as I was telling her what meds I took, she said amlodipine is a “sleep doctor’s enemy.”

On your website, I’ve found others who have had this problem as well. Why aren’t patients warned about this side effect?

ANSWER: Insomnia is included in the side effect information for amlodipine. Other complaints include swelling of ankles, palpitations and fatigue. We agree that physicians and pharmacists should mention sleeping problems associated with prescribed medications.

Talk with your primary care provider. They should be able to find a blood pressure medicine that does not interfere with sleep.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. You can email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

© 2022 King Features Syndicate Inc.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: CAN: FREEDOM CONVOY: TRUCKERS PROTEST QUEBEC CITY

Related to this story

Most Popular

Youngkin, Justice seek relief from health worker vax rule
Health

Youngkin, Justice seek relief from health worker vax rule

  • Updated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Warning of hospitals and other health providers facing “an urgent staffing crisis,” the Republican governors of Virginia and West Virginia on Monday asked the Biden administration for a limited waiver to the federal vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests
Health

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

  • Updated

TORONTO (AP) — The mayor of Canada's capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said groups in the U.S. must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America's neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown.

Emboldened China opens Olympics, with lockdown and boycotts
Health

Emboldened China opens Olympics, with lockdown and boycotts

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Winter Olympics open Friday night, inviting the world back — sort of — for the pandemic era’s second Games, this time as an emboldened and more powerful nation whose government’s authoritarian turn provoked some countries’ leaders to stay home.

Palin resumes court battle with Times after COVID illness
Health

Palin resumes court battle with Times after COVID illness

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times went to trial Thursday in a case over the former Alaska governor’s claims the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News