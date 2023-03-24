Virginia Commonwealth University Health System lost money each month from February 2022 to January 2023, in large part because of the surging cost of labor.

For the seven months ending in January 2023, VCU Health had an operating loss of $62 million, or nearly 4%, according to figures released by the health system.

The 2022 calendar year was the worst financial year of the pandemic for many health systems, according to Kaufman Hall, a health care consulting firm. Half of hospitals in the country finished the year with a negative margin.

VCU’s worst month came in August, when its operating margin was negative 8%. The health system improved during the autumn and winter, but it did not break even. In January 2023, VCU Health’s operating margin was roughly negative 4%.

VCU has spent tens of millions more than anticipated to keep front-line nurses, technicians and other employees, said Dr. Marlon Levy, interim CEO of the health system.

Like many health systems, VCU turned to short-term contract employees to fill gaps. Contract employees typically agree to work for a hospital for a period of months and earn vastly higher wages.

Levy called the need for contract employees a “crushing burden for health care across the country.”

Regular health care employees are commanding higher salaries, too. VCU has increased wages to some front-line workers to stay competitive with the other health systems in the region.

In October, there were 11,000 job postings for health care jobs in the state, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Revenue from patients in the first seven months of the 2023 fiscal year was down $100 million, or 6%, compared with what was expected. VCU Health brought in $1.7 billion in revenue during the first seven months of the fiscal year, with the vast majority coming from treating patients.

The decline in revenue was driven in part by changes in the complexity of cases coming to the system. The more complex the case, generally the more revenue the patient brings. That’s not something a health system can predict or control, Levy said.

Outpatient surgeries are not bringing as much revenue as expected, either. VCU said it has not been able to grow surgical procedures because it has not always had enough staff, leading to closed operating room suites.

VCU Health finished the 2022 fiscal year with a $56 million shortfall. Expenses exceeded revenues by 2%.

The health system termed the mission to improve its finances “operation rebound.” Levy said VCU is shifting away from that term and instead focusing on being a good steward of its resources.

“Being in the black is an important priority, but the highest priority is taking care of patients,” Levy said. “That’s why we exist.”

Because many of the health system’s costs are out of its control, Levy added, VCU Health must watch every dime it can control.

