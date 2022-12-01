Virginia sees first monkeypox death

A Virginian from the eastern part of the state has died from monkeypox, the first death from the disease in the state.

The deceased was an adult, the Virginia Department of Health said.

The department gave no other details about the person.

“Our thoughts are with the decedent’s family at this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene.

“Mpox is a serious disease, especially for those with weakened immune systems. If you have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms consistent with the disease, we urge you to seek medical consultation now,” he said.

Mpox is the preferred name for the disease now.

People with mpox should stay home and avoid close contact with others until the scabs from the rash have fallen off and a new layer of intact skin has formed, it added.

The department said that while mpox infection it is not life threatening for most people.

There have been more 550 cases in Virginia since the outbreak started in June, and 24 people have been hospitalized. Locally, there’ve been 37 cases in Richmond, 17 in Chesterfield County, 23 in Henrico County and 15 in the health district that includes Petersburg and Hopewell.

The number of new cases statewide has dropped sharply from a weekly peak of 63 in August; most recently totaling just 3.

Mpox is caused by a virus similar to the one that causes smallbox, but it generally results in a milder illness.

It spreads from animals to people and from person to person. Person to person spread is usually through sexual contact as well as kissing, hugging, massage or sharing bedding, towels or clothing that hasn’t been washed. Scientists are still researching if it can be spread when an infected individual has no symptoms or through secretions from an infected person’s respiratory system.

For people with weakened immune systems or who might otherwise by likely to get severely ill from an infection, mpox can be treated with antivirals. People with the infection may also need treatment for pain, itching, nausea and vomiting.

Virginia has vaccines for people at high risk of exposure or who are most likely to suffer several illness.

They include anyone who within the previous two weeks, has had anonymous or multiple sexual partners, as well as anyone diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection within the past three months. Individuals with HIV/AIDS, sex workers, staff at places where sexual activity occurs and people whose work in healthcare facilities or labs might expose them to the virus.