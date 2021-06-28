After a three-decade run, Andre Viette's 'In the Garden' radio show dropped by WRVA

Three decades on Richmond radio apparently will come to an end for horticulturist Andre Viette — at least temporarily — on Saturday, when his “In the Garden” show concludes its run on WRVA-AM.

“Totally off-guard,” said Viette’s son, Mark, when asked about the station’s decision to pull the plug on the broadcast. “I am disappointed. It took us by surprise.”

The Viettes were informed by letter from WRVA in early June that the station would no longer carry the syndicated show. Mark Viette expects July 3 will be the last “In the Garden” program on station. He was told the time slot — WRVA airs "In the Garden" from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday mornings, though the show runs until 11 a.m. — had been sold.

A station official did not respond to a request for comment about “In the Garden” or what will replace it.

Though the show will continue to be broadcast on stations across Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, Mark Viette said the loss of WRVA leaves a void for listeners across a wide swath of Central Virginia. He’s pursuing the possibility of another Richmond-area station picking up the show. He also said plans are in the works for a revamped website (www.inthegardenradio.com) for streaming the show online.