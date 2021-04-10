Nature Notes: Coastal fothergilla

We asked our friends at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to spotlight something fascinating at ground level. New President and CEO Brian Trader focuses on one of his favorites.
Coastal fothergilla
The genie is out: Fragrant and showy, the blooms of this shrub resemble bottlebrushes. In April and May, white flowers are arranged in 1- to 2-inch clusters and appear in thick spikes at the end of branches. The male flowers have yellow anthers.
Seasonal greetings: There's more to fothergilla than its striking spring blooms. Blue-green leaves are on display in summer, followed by vibrant fall foliage. So the plant packs a punch in the landscape for much of the year.
Small shrub, big impact: Also referred to as dwarf fothergilla, the plant (Fothergilla gardenii) is a low-growing deciduous shrub. But it still reaches heights of 3 to 5 feet and spreads from 2 to 4 feet.
Sucker punch: Fothergilla gardenii has a tendency to “sucker” – or put out vigorous growth – at its base. While suckers can be undesirable in some plants, this characteristic makes fothergilla ideal for informal hedges.
Most from the coast: Native to the Southeast, fothergilla is found mainly in the Carolinas' coastal regions in moist bogs and savannahs.
Fertile conditions: The shrub will grow well in full sun and part shade. Depending on site conditions, watering may be needed until it is well-established. And it is rarely bothered by insects or disease.
Bewitching: Fothergilla is in the Hamamelidaceae family, which includes witch hazels. Another common name for the plant is witch-alder.
The name game: The moniker Fothergilla gardenii is derived from two people. The genus name honors English physician and botanist John Fothergill (1712-1780). And the species element honors Alexander Garden (1730-1791), a Scottish physician and plant enthusiast who lived in Charleston, S.C., and introduced Fothergilla gardenii to England.
You can see coastal fothergilla along the edge of Lake Sydnor at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. For more about other native plants and trees, visit lewisginter.org.