Nature Notes: little bluestem

We asked our friends at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to spotlight something fascinating at ground level. Senior Horticulturalist Elizabeth Fogel has a case of the blues.
Little bluestem
Think big: There's nothing "little" about this ornamental grass – in two ways: First, it can grow several feet tall. And second, it was once one of the dominant grasses of North America’s prairies, so you'll find it in Virginia and almost all other states.
Think color: Little bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium) provides interest throughout the year. Purplish-bronze flowers dance above the foliage in August and then transition to white, fluffy seed heads that often last throughout winter. And the leaves turn a striking bronze-orange in fall.
And the blue itself? The grass earns the "blue" in its nickname because each leaf has a tinge of blue at its base. This is more pronounced in the cultivar "The Blues," a variety that features 2- to 4-foot-tall clumps of slender leaves, each with the blue color at the bottom.
Versatile player: With its prairie background, the grass tolerates a wide range of soil conditions and is drought-resistant, so it's a good choice for sun-baked areas. But it also works well for borders and wooded margins or meadows, and it's lovely grouped in cottage gardens and rain gardens.
A time to cut? Many people like to give their grasses a “haircut” in winter, but consider waiting till late February or early March to cut back little bluestem and many other native ornamental grasses. Beyond providing seasonal beauty and interest in the landscape, these grasses offer shelter for wildlife during the winter.
Respect the crown: When it's time, cut back these grasses to about 4 to 6 inches above the ground – and don't cut too far down into the crown and damage the plant. You also want to cut before you see new growth.
A sweeping description: Little bluestem gets its genus name (Schizachyrium) from the Latin schizein (meaning to split) and achyron (meaning chaff). The epithet means broomlike, which is a good description of its fall appearance.
You can see "The Blues" and other native ornamental grasses along the edge of Lake Sydnor at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. For more about other native plants and trees, visit lewisginter.org.