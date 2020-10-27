In a pandemic that's shattered connectivity to home, Richmond area Latinos turn to cooking to feel connected

Since the start of the outbreak, Sacred Heart has overhauled itself to make sure Latino families in the area make it through -- like they’ve done since 2011; like they did for Gonzalez, who credits the center with saving her, in 2018, when the loss of leaving her country and family were too much to bear alone.

"I felt that Sacred Heart became a home, a refuge," said Gonzalez, a social worker who doubles as an administrative assistant at Sacred Heart. She's taken nearly every class offered at the center along with her daughter. "It became a therapy for me ... we became family."

The center opened in 1990 in the former Sacred Heart School building at 1400 Perry St. in Manchester, a property owned by the neighboring Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which operates independently from the church itself. Like the congregation of the 120-year-old church, the population the nonprofit serves has evolved from a predominantly Irish and German parish to serving Black families and later, specifically Latino communities since 2011.