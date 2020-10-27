In a pandemic that's shattered connectivity to home, Richmond area Latinos turn to cooking to feel connected

She topped the half-mooned onion slices, sizzling atop a bed of roasted tomatoes, with dried oregano and waited, patiently, for the plump olives to seep into the stew before submerging the chopped tilapia.
It’s a process Brenda Gonzalez has repeated throughout the pandemic to feel a semblance of home - a reminder of her childhood kitchen back in Salamá, Guatemala that was once surrounded by her brothers and sisters and now felt farther away than the 3,000 miles that divides them.
On a recent afternoon, Gonzalez made the grilled fish dish once more for Cena con la Familia, or “dinner with the family” in English, a free virtual event from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. for Sacred Heart Center - a nonprofit focused on Latino communities in the Richmond area.
Its goal is to encourage donations and showcase volunteers with community members and employees cooking their Latin American recipes at home in a pandemic where compartiendo, or sharing, is nearly nonexistent. The event is rooted in sharing traditions, with prerecorded videos of families cooking at home allowing participants to learn the recipes alongside them.
The virus shattered lines of connectivity among immigrants whose families lingered behind in countries with shut down borders. Pre-pandemic, Gonzalez would travel back to Guatemala 3-4 times a year. She doesn't know when there will be a next time.
Gonzalez hasn’t felt the embrace of her family in over 10 months.
“Making this, it’s like they’re with me,” she said, stroking her 8-year-old daughter Chelsea’s spiral curls in Sacred Heart Center’s building off McDonough Street.
Chelsea closed her eyes as her mother shared their lives there before travel restrictions; of the mountains they’d climb and of the marimba music dancing on her parents farm; of the trips into the city and smells of tamales cooking in the streets.
Technology became yet another lifeline for Latinos to cling to - a coping mechanism - and along with it, the foods that celebrate the soul of a person’s homeland.
Arepas. Pescado a la Veracruzana. Ceviche. Pastelitos de guayaba. Honduran torrejas.
But as the pandemic worsened, so did the risk of families becoming food insecure, and the rise in poverty and unemployment strained Black and Latino households at higher rates than white ones.
Their communities have been at the forefront of the pandemic crisis, with many working essential jobs that don’t qualify for safety nets, such as unemployment or stimulus money. They’re three times as likely to become infected and in Richmond, make up more than 60% of deaths and 85% hospitalizations.
With the winter months approaching, and the holidays that come with it, immigrants face another loss, another empty chair at the dinner table.
Since the start of the outbreak, Sacred Heart has overhauled itself to make sure Latino families in the area make it through -- like they’ve done since 2011; like they did for Gonzalez, who credits the center with saving her, in 2018, when the loss of leaving her country and family were too much to bear alone.
"I felt that Sacred Heart became a home, a refuge," said Gonzalez, a social worker who doubles as an administrative assistant at Sacred Heart. She's taken nearly every class offered at the center along with her daughter. "It became a therapy for me ... we became family."
The center opened in 1990 in the former Sacred Heart School building at 1400 Perry St. in Manchester, a property owned by the neighboring Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which operates independently from the church itself. Like the congregation of the 120-year-old church, the population the nonprofit serves has evolved from a predominantly Irish and German parish to serving Black families and later, specifically Latino communities since 2011.
In the summer, Sacred Heart helped feed 1,500 families, delivered food to 853 people across Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield to keep refrigerators full, raised rent money to keep houses filled and 650 families together and offered aid to more than 8,000 individuals through their food pantries. They also offer English and arts classes, dance groups, help prepare people for their citizenship interview and provide mental health support.
The area’s Latino population is on the rise, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, with the group representing more than 70,000 residents in the Richmond region, including Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties. Latinos make up 6.7 percent of the city’s population, 8.8 percent in Chesterfield County, 5.6 percent in Henrico and 3.1 percent in Hanover County.
“The concept of Cena con la Familia, at a time when we are so apart is very intentional,” said Sacred Heart executive director Tanya Gonzalez. “We are trying to bring that ‘acaricia’ into people’s homes so that they can feel in community, feel that warmth that we are all missing because of the pandemic.”
Tanya added that it was also a vehicle for sharing the work they’ve done in hopes that people will continue to fund their efforts - another barrier facing nonprofits as people navigate their own financial landmines.
Especially now, there’s a lot of need, said Tanya, a yearning to be together again.
Registration for the event can be found at shcrichmond.org/en/blog/family-dinner. Donations can be made at shcrichmond.org.
