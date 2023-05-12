Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This story began about three weeks ago, Jerome Golfman said Wednesday, when he was on his way to work at Short Pump Town Center and pulled into his usual parking spot, next to a landscaped island with a rare tree in the parking lot.

Golfman, assistant manager at Fink’s Jewelers in the mall, looked over and noticed an unusual mound of mulch on the island.

What made the mulch hill even more unusual, he said, was the Canada goose sitting on top of it.

A nest.

The goose smartly positioned the nest so that she is shaded from the afternoon sun by the tree. Otherwise, what might have seemed a perfect spot for a nest while it was being constructed — apparently late at night when the parking lot was quiet — turned out to be “probably not the most ideal” in the middle of the day, when people and vehicles are everywhere, Golfman said.

But, he added, she “seems to be pretty calm” with all of the hubbub of a busy mall parking lot.

Golfman alerted mall management, who set up orange cones to form a sort of perimeter around the goose and her nest. The goose is almost always on the nest, Golfman has observed. Feeling obliged to help, he has brought her water and food — mostly cracked corn and grains — and left it a few feet away. He is careful not to get too close, but on the occasions the goose has raised up, Golfman has managed to count four eggs in the nest.

“I know there are a lot of people who consider (geese) ... to be a nuisance; I just think they are part of the whole environment, and Short Pump has built up so much that ... we’re pushing them further and further out,” he said.

The Humane Society of the United States says on its website that geese prefer nesting sites with a good view of the surrounding area so they can keep watch for predators and that sometimes those sites wind up being less than ideal: planters next to busy building entrances, flat roofs or landscaped areas in parking lots.

The Humane Society also says both parents will defend the nest, and Golfman has noticed the goose’s partner hanging around a short distance away and coming closer if it senses a threat.

Federal law protects Canada geese. It is illegal to harm geese, their eggs or their nests in the United States without permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Paige Pearson, public information officer for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, said, “While we appreciate the public wanting to keep the goose fed and hydrated, we want to remind them that geese are still wild animals, so please keep wild animals wild.”

In general, she said, it is best to just leave a wild animal alone.

If nature takes its typical course, things could be back to normal in a few days — and Golfman will have his parking spot back — as geese can parade their goslings out of the nest as soon as a day or two after they hatch to find a more suitable location for the next stage of their lives.

