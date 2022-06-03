Layoffs at Maymont leave many long-time staff and volunteers 'heartbroken'

When Nancy Lowden was laid off from Maymont during the height of the pandemic, she was devastated.

After volunteering for 10 years and serving on staff for another 20 years, most recently as the manager of historical programs, she had devoted the majority of her adult life to Maymont. Over the years, she developed programs related to Gilded Age, including Victorian Christmas, and oversaw the period costumes. She even lobbied for city funding for Maymont in full Victorian dress.

"There were always people coming and going -- and raving about the house tours," Lowden said. "We held living history events indoors and outdoors; visitors often saw the horse and carriage coming up the lane or the fairy godmother leading a group of children through the gardens. We dressed in period costumes; we involved the carriage department in events that brought the estate to life."

But that came to a close in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, when Maymont laid off 16 full-time employees and suspended hours for 33 part-time staff. At the time, Maymont had 56 full-time employees and the layoffs represented 28% of its staff.

Maymont, like many Richmond area organizations and businesses, suffered during the pandemic. Events evaporated. The Maymont mansion had to close its doors, as did the Robins Nature Center. Income dried up.

Maymont operated on a skeleton staff of 40 and yet remained open, offering a beautiful outdoor refuge to a public desperate for relief from the stress of the pandemic.

“The first quarter of COVID, we were 80% down in revenue,” Parke Richeson, executive director of Maymont, said. “Basically all of the programs and events that we have at Maymont could not be done. That meant that for the fiscal year that ended 2020, our revenues were down 30% in total.”

Operating revenue fell from $1.78 million to $1.35 million in 2020. Major sources of that drop were Maymont mansion donations and fees, which were down $80,000, Nature Center donations and fees, which were down $160,000, and facility rentals, which were also down $160,000.

The Robins Nature Center re-opened in July 2020 with timed ticketing, sanitizing protocols and limited capacity. The mansion reopened in the summer of 2021.

As for staffing, Maymont says it is back up to 53 full-time and 24 part-time staff, but many of the long-time staffers and volunteers say they were not invited back. They’re upset, concerned and worried about Maymont’s future.

“The end felt very cold, with all connections to us severed and our years of work unappreciated,” Lowden said.

Stephanie Martin has been a volunteer and a part-time docent at the Maymont mansion for almost 30 years, until she was let go in December 2020.

Her grandfather helped start the Maymont Foundation in the '70s and her mother co-founded the volunteer guild. “I grew up at Maymont,” Martin said. When the mansion closed and no income was coming in, Martin said she understood why the staff was let go.

What she doesn’t understand is that when it reopened, she said none of the longtime volunteers or part-time staff were contacted to reapply for their jobs.

“I mentioned that I’d been there my entire life and would appreciate some consideration of that when they do re-hire. They said, ‘Oh yes, of course, we’ll take that into consideration,’” she said.

But Martin and other volunteers said they weren’t notified that positions were announced on the Maymont website. Only after several former Maymont associates complained were they contacted about open positions, Martin said.

According to Martin and others, roughly 40 to 60 volunteers worked at the Maymont mansion pre-COVID. Those positions were eliminated during the pandemic. Martin and others say they weren’t invited back after the pandemic.

However, Richeson disagreed, saying, “Everyone has been asked to come back and volunteer.”

Since June 2021, Maymont sent out six emails to all previous volunteers and to recruit for volunteers, Richeson said. Additionally, three emails have been sent specifically to previous Mansion volunteers to invite them to return, she said.

Major changes at the Maymont mansion

After the pandemic, the Maymont mansion pivoted to self-guided tours with hand-held audio devices.

The audio tours are part of a multi-faceted project funded by a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Maymont now offers six audio tours that will be rolled out in the months ahead.

The audio tours represent a technological leap forward, telling a rich history of the Maymont mansion in a cinematic type of style. They’re also COVID-friendly, as visitors can go through the mansion at their own pace and avoid crowding.

“It’s self-paced. You can spread out as much as you want. You don’t have to go in a pack,” Richeson said. “It’s family friendly. Many families avoided the tours because they were worried about how their kids would behave. We’re offering a specific tour targeted to kids. It’s also for the hearing impaired and we will offer it in other languages.”

But Martin, who has a master’s degree and wrote her dissertation on the interpretation of historic houses, says there is no equivalent for a personalized tour.

“You get a lot more information. You can ask questions. You get to learn little things that are interesting to that particular guide. We have so much knowledge and studied the place for so long,” Martin said.

Martin also fears for the mansion collection itself if the mansion is not staffed the way it was pre-pandemic.

“The reason we went to guided tours in the first place in the ‘70s is because people on self-guided tours were taking objects home with them,” Martin said.

Richeson said that there are up to seven Maymont staff scheduled each day to provide tour assistance and four historic educators on staff who provide guided tours to groups by reservation.

Martin said that she and other part-time staff were invited to serve as tour assistants, but with her background and knowledge, as well as the many other staffers or volunteers like her, she wasn’t interested in taking that type of position, where she would be basically sitting and watching, not imparting knowledge.

“It’s too upsetting for me to step on the grounds right now,” Martin said. “Everybody that has a history with Maymont has been pushed out.”

“We wanted all the best people back,” Richeson said. “I was hopeful everyone would be on board with our expanded programming decisions.”

“I was fortunate to work with incredibly dedicated, talented and passionate staff and volunteers who cared deeply about Maymont and from whom I learned much,” Lowden said of her 30 years at Maymont before being laid off. “We were a team. When we put the call out that 10 or 25 people might be needed for an event they gave it their all -- every time,” Lowden said.

“Most of my friends worked there. They were completely vested in the place. When they shut down all the programs and let all the people go, a lot of feelings were hurt. It was hard for everybody,” Dot Ruqus, formerly the carriage curator, said.

"Maymont is adored by so many people, but on the inside it is not a happy place," one former staffer said.

“We are all heartbroken,” Zak said.

Carriage rides are no more

Armistead Wellford drove the carriage rides and worked in the carriage department at Maymont for 17 years. When he was let go in December 2020, the carriage department was shuttered.

The carriage rides added a magic to Maymont that cannot be replaced, Wellford said.

“You used to be able to tour the mansion and take a carriage ride,” Wellford said. Carriage rides were also a popular feature for weddings, as well as events like Maymont by Moonlight, where visitors could take carriage rides around the 100 acre estate.

“It was a wonderful way to see Maymont. Riding in a carriage is a wonderful way to see anything,” Wellford said. “You get to see all the architecture at the pace you go. You get to absorb everything you’re looking at.”

The carriage collection has long been a staple attraction at Maymont, since the 1970s, when it was started by prominent Richmonder Elisabeth Scott Bocock.

“It’s such a shame because it was so unique and such a special thing,” Ruqus, the former carriage curator, said. “You could walk in and go back in time. It really felt like you were back in the 1800s.”

“Maymont was unique. Not only did we have a carriage collection, but we also had this unique Gilded Age estate fully intact, with all of the outbuildings. The carriage rides really added this magic that you can’t get anywhere else,” Wellford said.

But during COVID, carriage rides were a “challenge,” Richeson said. Besides offering a tight, enclosed space, Richeson said that the carriage collection and staff was a “very labor intensive operation. Facing the financial challenges of COVID and with the goal of being sustainable, we could not commit to something that served just a few members of the community. We had to focus on the things that served the most members of our community and that are most responsive to what the community needs at this point in time.”

Richeson said, “I can’t tell you right now at this point in time when they (the carriage rides) will come back.” But Maymont did retain the carriage collection and the horses.

Wellford landed a role on HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” as the carriage driver for Bertha Russell, played by Carrie Coon, a woman of “new money” determined to break into polite society.

“It’s like Maymont on steroids,” Wellford said.

But he’s worried about the horses, who are now being taken care of by the Maymont farm staff. “I loved those horses. They were like my kids,” Wellford said. “Everything magical about the place has been sucked out of it,” he added. "It’s like all those people with the passion are the ones kicked out."

The challenge of money

Maymont is a nonprofit and needs to generate revenue every year.

“The Dooleys left the park [to the city], but they didn’t leave an endowment to take care of it. They left their money to the Children’s Hospital. The executive directors [of Maymont] always have to figure out how to raise money for it,” Wellford said.

“The fiscal year of 2020, we had a loss of about a half million dollars,” Richeson said. “The next fiscal year, 2021, when COVID was still going strong, we actually did kind of okay. We had to go from $4.4 million down to $3 million. With our staff of 40 doing what was sustainable and safe to do, we sustained at the $3 million dollar level. We had revenues and expenses that provided a small surplus for us.

“That was sustainable and showed the smart decisions that were made were unfortunately necessary,” Richeson said.

As for this year, “we’re on solid footing as we’re building back which means we’re sustainable but we’re not earning a big surplus right now. We are hesitant to take on and stretch into activities that are not sustainable on a long-term basis because at the core, Maymont is here to care for the community, for the collections and the estate, and we can only bring back staff and activities which are in huge demand for the community and that are sustainable,” Richeson said.

As for the future, the Stone Barn is being renovated and will soon re-open as an orientation center. “That will be a great base to welcome guests on the historic side and to kick off any tour they want to sign up for,” Richeson said.

While many of the volunteers and staff who have been laid off say that Maymont is no longer interested in historical programming, Richeson said that Maymont will be expanding historical programming to all 100 acres of the estate.

“The gardens are historical, the water features, the gazebos are precious resources,” she said.

The six new tours that will be rolled out later this year, funded by the $1 million grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia, aim to be impressive. Those tours will incorporate material from the “In Domestic Service” exhibition that opened in 2005 and drew on research on working conditions in Richmond during the Gilded Age/Jim Crow era. A historic garden tour will be launched in August, as well as a historic corridor tour.

Despite reports of interior strife at Maymont, the grounds have never been more popular, possibly because of the pandemic and the increased appreciation for outdoor spaces.

“In 2020, 19% more visitors came than the year before. In 2021, attendance grew again, up to 850,000 from 781,000. More people than ever are appreciating what Maymont has to offer,” Richeson said.

New events like Garden Glow are gaining in popularity. This year’s Family Easter drew record crowds. Roughly 12,000 people attended this year’s event, versus 8,500 in 2019.

"COVID-19 was a real challenge," Richeson said. Maymont was committed to staying open to the public during the pandemic, despite going down to a skeleton staff of 40. "I am so grateful for the 40 amazing staff members who worked so hard during such a challenging two years to keep Maymont's outdoor spaces open and free for everyone during that time."

With the rollout of the historical tours and the opening of the new welcome center later this summer or early fall, Richeson said the outlook for Maymont is “bright.”