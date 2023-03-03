Lohmann: A long Christmas leads to catching up with an old friend in the battle of his life

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Now that spring is almost here, it seemed like a good time to take down the Christmas decorations.

It’s not entirely because I’m lazy (OK, maybe partially). Actually, we have a good excuse: because our son wasn’t coming home until early February after a year living in Mongolia, we decided to leave the trees lighted in the windows and the Santa sleigh (that my grandfather fashioned out of a beer can or some other scrap metal from at least 60 years ago) on the mantel, so he could celebrate Christmas with us.

And we did indeed celebrate Christmas in February after Jack arrived home on an unseasonably warm winter day — completing a three-flight, 21-hour journey that featured a 90-degree temperature change from when he left Ulaanbaatar, the Mongolian capital, where the low that day was dipping close to -30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Back in December, we had enjoyed a long-distance Christmas with him: ringing him up and taking him with us, so to speak, as we drove around looking at Christmas lights, holding up our phone so he could watch right along with us — more than 6,000 miles away. We did the same on Christmas Day, keeping an open line to him as we sat around the house. He hung out with us for hours as we opened gifts and maintained a festive banter, but by early afternoon (our time) it was already the wee hours of the next morning for him and he ran out of gas. How did we know? We heard him snoring.

All of which brings me to the real reason I’m writing this: Al Schalow.

As we were taking the ornaments off the tree the other night, my wife said, “You should write about Al again.”

Schalow came up in conversation because an entire section of our tree was filled with homemade ornaments Schalow has crafted and generously sent to me for the past 13 Christmases.

This all started soon after Christmas 2009 when I wrote a column about Schalow and his tradition of saving the trunks of his family’s Christmas tree each year. Using knives, saws and assorted carving tools, Schalow would spend the following year fashioning ornaments from the wood of those tree trunks and giving them to members of his family as Christmas presents. The ornaments are often very personal, representing some significant event in the lives of his wife, children and grandchildren.

I enjoyed my visit to Schalow’s Midlothian home, and it was a fun column to write. The next December, the mail brought an envelope from Schalow. Inside was one of his ornaments. I was touched and grateful and honored that he considered including me in his family tradition. Then he sent another the next Christmas. And the next. And the next. His ornaments have become highlights of our Christmases, and I tell him that every year.

Each year’s ornament (and sometimes there were more than one) was something very personal to me — whether it be something related to the “Back Roads” series Bob Brown and I used to do, including a piece of pie; miniature covers of books I’ve written; the logo of the university Jack attended; or a wonderfully detailed signpost the year my family took a trip out West (one of the arrows pointed to “Standin’ On The Corner Park” in Winslow, Ariz., which was such a fine sight to see). The level of detail is astounding.

The first year of COVID-19, he asked me to email him a screenshot from a Zoom call our family held while we were apart from each other, and he somehow replicated it on an ornament.

Schalow is talented, observant and very kind.

He started making the ornaments around the time he and his family moved into their home in Midlothian in 1969, Schalow told me when I called the other day to see how he’s doing (and to thank him again for years of little Christmas joys). He recalled saving pieces of the family’s Christmas tree that year, taking them into the garage and using his “table saw and a few tools, whatever” and transforming those scraps of wood into tiny ornaments. There was a snowman and a few other things.

“I said, ‘Well, maybe we’ll put them on the tree next year,” he said. “Then it kind of got going after that.”

At one point, Schalow got busy with his job — he worked as a pharmacist — and he missed a year of making ornaments. Daughter Michele came to him and told him how much she enjoyed the ornaments, and “Would you go back to doing them?”

“I thought, well, if it means that much to her, I certainly would do that,” he recalled. “Each year since then, I’ve tried to do it and tried to make special things for the children.”

That’s more than 50 years of meaningful ornaments.

“The tradition must go on as long as I go on,” he said.

He’s persevered through a lot to keep it going in recent years, including the death of one of his children, daughter Kim in 2016, and tearing a ligament in his right wrist while helping a neighbor take out a tree and stump.

But I didn’t know, until he told me during our phone call, that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer seven years ago, and now the cancer has spread, something he hasn’t shared widely.

“I set goals for myself, and try to do the best that I can,” he said. “I still bicycle, and still get out in the yard and try to do things.”

Schalow turns 85 in a couple of weeks, and he acknowledges it feels like things are “getting more difficult.”

Making ornaments has been “kind of tough on me” the last couple of years, but he makes himself do it. Part of it is the whole goal-setting mentality, but part of it, too, is the motivation of “doing something for somebody else.” Especially, he said, “Christmas surprises.”

“Everybody likes to be surprised,” he said.

Schalow and his wife, Janice, have been married for 61 years. “A wonderful 61 years,” he said. They have three children, five grandchildren and their first great-grandchild is due this summer. Daughter Michele, who helped keep the ornament tradition going all those years ago, was the Hanover Christmas Mother this past holiday season. Granddaughter Callie, a junior at Auburn University, has decided to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps and has already been accepted into pharmacy school.

“We talk medicine,” Schalow said with a laugh. “She’s going to make a wonderful pharmacist.”

Schalow told me it was fine to mention the health battle he’s fighting as long as I didn’t make it too maudlin.

“I don’t want to elicit sympathy or anything like that,” he said. Schalow hopes that by talking about what he’s going through he can serve as an example “that you don’t give up” when you’re up against the kinds of things he’s up against.

Schalow’s kept a diary for the last seven years “on how I feel about things, how you get through things.”

“I think my last present that I can give to my children and grandchildren is how to die with dignity,” he said. “How to take whatever comes along and handle things, to make it easier for everybody else.”

Before we said goodbye on the phone, I told Schalow again how saddened I was to learn about his situation. He told me not to worry.

“God has me by the hand,” he said.