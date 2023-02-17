When it came time to retire last year, Greg Leeson didn’t want an aimless retirement, so he planned something, and something turned out to be leaving his home in Illinois and traveling around the country, talking to people and telling their stories.

All against a national backdrop of division.

His conclusion so far?

“You realize we’re not all that different after all,” Leeson said.

Leeson visited Richmond earlier this week as part of his nationwide journey, which will include stops in 39 states before he wraps up at the end of June. He set off on his adventure on May 1, 2022, the day he turned 65.

He maintains a website where he blogs about the places he’s visited and the people he’s interviewed—thelifechronicler.com—with a long-range goal of publishing a book when he’s done.

Leeson grew up in Canada and has lived in the United States since the early 1980s, but it was a trip back to his home province of Nova Scotia for his 40th high school reunion in 2015 that helped set all of this in motion. Conversations with classmates made him start to wonder about collecting the interesting stories of “ordinary” people and sharing them with a wider audience.

He was inspired by other projects, such as StoryCorps, which features the stories of people from all walks of life. He also wanted to see more of the country of which he became a citizen in 2021.

Leeson comes to this project not as a journalist—he has worked as an investment banker, software engineer and project manager—but as someone who will “talk to any person, anywhere and time.”

On the latter portion of the trip, he’s discovered a good way to meet people is by speaking at places such as Rotary Clubs. Besides such meetings, when he arrives in a new place, he often visits churches, libraries and historical societies. He keeps a large placard handy that identifies himself and what he’s doing as sort of an invitation to meet people wherever. He stays in Airbnbs as he drives from city to city, so he’s also met some interesting hosts.

One of his stops in Richmond was historic St. John’s Church, where he attended a reenactment of Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” speech. Richmond’s history, as you would imagine, stood out to Leeson, who had never visited here. He also did a lot of walking around the city.

His usual approach is to spend about five days in every city, meet some people to get a feel for the place and conduct occasional lengthy interviews—two hours or more—for stories that find their way onto his website and, potentially, into the book he proposes.

So far, he’s conducted 55 of those interviews and published 47 of the stories. By the time he’s done, he expects to have compiled as many as 80 such interviews.

“I’m traveling the country because I wanted to get different points of view from different people, but I’m finding there’s really the same story over and over again, in a lot of ways,” he said, noting highs, lows and loss are common threads. “Doesn’t matter who you are.”

How does America get pass the divisions that now seem to afflict us?

“Obviously, I do not have the answer, but I think if we stop to get to know each other, we discover that we have much more in common than that which is different,” he said. Leeson hopes people read the stories he’s published on his website—and hopes to expand into book form—because he’s convinced “they will literally see themselves in the stories of others.”

He’s been mockingly asked if he thinks he can change the world.

“The answer is actually, ‘Yes!’” he said. ”We all can.”