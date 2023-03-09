The founder of Comfort Zone Camp, the Richmond-based nonprofit bereavement camp for children and families, is among the winners of the M&M’s national "Flipping the Status Quo" campaign.

Lynne B. Hughes, now the CEO of Comfort Zone Camp, will receive a $10,000 grant to further the mission of the camp. A total of 20 women nominated by family, friends and colleagues for positively affecting their communities also will receive grants. The awards were announced Wednesday on International Women’s Day.

“I’m honored to be a grand-prize winner for flipping the status quo in childhood bereavement, for giving grieving kids a voice and a place — a Comfort Zone!” Hughes wrote in an email. She was in New York for the announcement, which included her picture being featured on the Jumbotron in Times Square. “Being on the Jumbotron was very cool and surreal. It was truly a ‘larger than life’ experience.”

Hughes was nominated by a Comfort Zone Camp colleague, Anne-Marie Worthy.

Since its founding in 1998, Comfort Zone Camp has served more than 23,000 children.

"The M&M'S brand is committed to using the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America, in a press release. "The winners of the M&M'S Flipping the Status Quo program are breaking barriers and positively impacting their communities across the U.S., creating a space for more incredible women to follow in their footsteps.”

For a complete list of the grant winners, visit mms.com.

