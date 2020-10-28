Closer to home, later than usual: How family travel is changing

Following the data

While a scan of your Facebook feed photos may offer ideas on where to point the minivan for a fall or winter getaway, we asked the folks at vacation rental site VRBO to follow the digital breadcrumbs from central Virginia to their final destination. Their data showed that travelers are choosing both in state and out-of-state destinations in 2020, with the top five being Outer Banks, N.C.; Bedford County, Va.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; and Hilton Head, S.C.

My family of four (soon to be five) has checked off two of these hot spots in the past several months. We earned our OBX bumper sticker in a condo cloistered in Kitty Hawk’s coastal forest, where the private entrance meant we could avoid common areas. We also rented a cozy waterfront home on Smith Mountain Lake (Bedford County) with a game room, treehouse and built-in social distancing.

Fake lake, real fun

Before my days as a family man and sometimes family writer, I made a go of it as a stand-up comic. And toward the end of a particularly bad show — my worst ever — an audience member sitting in the back of a crowded Italian restaurant attached to a budget hotel screamed, “Stay out of Bedford County!”