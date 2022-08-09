Henrico County reports rabies case

A fox has tested positive for rabies in Henrico County.
Henrico police on Friday responded to a call about a possible rabies exposure involving a cat and fox. Police in a statement said a fox had tried to catch a kitten and was being held in a pet carrier.
The fox was taken to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies. No human exposure was reported.
Have pets? Are all their vaccinations up to date? Now, is the time to ensure your pets are up-to-date on all vaccinations. HPD will be offering a drive-thru vaccination clinic Saturday, 8/20/22 9:00 a.m. until noon!! pic.twitter.com/TClsEctTlc— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) August 9, 2022
It is the third confirmed rabies case in the county this year.
The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit reminded pet owners to keep rabies vaccinations current and to report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to (804) 501-5000.
A rabies clinic is also planned from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 20 at the Western Government Center, 4305 East Parham Road.