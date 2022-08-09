Henrico County reports rabies case

A fox has tested positive for rabies in Henrico County.

Henrico police on Friday responded to a call about a possible rabies exposure involving a cat and fox. Police in a statement said a fox had tried to catch a kitten and was being held in a pet carrier.

The fox was taken to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies. No human exposure was reported.

It is the third confirmed rabies case in the county this year.

The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit reminded pet owners to keep rabies vaccinations current and to report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to (804) 501-5000.