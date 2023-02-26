Therapy dogs decked out in Valentine’s-themed outfits gathered at Morningside of Bellgrade senior living community in Midlothian, bringing comfort in the form of wet noses, wagging tails and panting tongues.

“The one little Shih Tzu reminds me of my puppy,” said Mary Switzer, 80. “You just want them to stay.”

The dogs are part of an all-volunteer group called Caring Canines, which provides emotional support, comfort and encouragement.

Caring Canines director Aleta Shelton, 65, is a lifelong dog lover who leads a group of 133 volunteer handlers. They monitor approximately 150 dogs.

“Dogs just have magic with people that we humans can’t touch,” said Shelton, who lives in Powhatan County. “It’s the most interesting thing in the world.”

Viktoria Badger, a handler for 10 years, brought her golden retriever Peaches to Morningside.

“This is one of my hobbies that I like to do,” Badger said. “A lot of people can relate to having a dog, and they just love to come over and tell stories of their favorite dogs.”

Caring Canines was created in 1999 from a small group of friends interested in working with therapy dogs. Shelton joined the group in 2003 and became director in 2007. For 12 years, she had three Pembroke Welsh Corgis that made therapy visits until they passed away.

Therapy dogs provide psychological or physiological therapy to individuals other than their handlers, according to the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. They differ from service dogs, which are trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Each dog becomes certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. The dogs take a canine good citizen test, which consists of 10 obedience exercises outlined by the American Kennel Club. The handlers are evaluated on how well they control their dogs. Finally, the dogs make three facility visits to test how they handle real-life situations.

Caring Canines travel to hospitals, assisted living facilities and schools throughout central Virginia. They also provide help to veterans at the Richmond Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center, students at the University of Richmond, and addiction program participants at the Chesterfield County Jail.

At senior facilities like Morningside, residents harken back to memories of dogs from their past. Many of them have to give up their pets when they move into senior living communities.

“A lot of these folks don’t have family here,” Shelton said. “They’re lonely, and they need a bit of a break from that loneliness.”

Caring Canines also serves people on the other end of the age spectrum, visiting at least 10 programs at libraries and elementary schools for children who struggle with reading.

“They just read to the dogs in a really relaxed atmosphere,” Shelton said. “The dogs don’t judge them; they don’t correct them; they don’t yell at them.”

Ron and Kim Massey, of Midlothian, got involved with Caring Canines right after Shelton became director, and have three therapy dogs themselves. They have taken note of the countless hours Shelton puts into the group.

“Aleta is just the heart and soul of this organization,” Ron Massey said. “There’s a lot of work that she does behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t see.”

Shelton prefers to credit her team of volunteers for the success of the group.

“We have the best volunteers in the world,” she said. “They are the backbone and the strength of this program.”

