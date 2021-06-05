2,500 sign up to 'spread smiles' and 'keep on trucking' at MUDGIRL Run

“We are strong, we are sexy, and we are ready to race!” said a trainer with Crunch Fitness at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday morning, getting a group of more than 2,500 women who signed up for the 5K MUDGIRL Run motivated to slide through mud baths.

The people who showed up to participate in Richmond’s first MUDGIRL run said they were there for various reasons. One group, who named their team “Girls Gone Muddy,” said they were there simply for fun. It was the first time the women had run a 5K - about 3 miles - and they didn’t expect to be the first ones done.

The MUDGIRL 5K run raises money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Renae Martinez, who just turned 52, said she came along with her friends, appropriately dressed in a rainbow skirt given Pride month, to cross one more thing off her bucket list.

This was the third thing on her list.

Participants started the race off with stretches prompted by energetic hosts getting warmed up and letting the participants know where they could find water stations. They also heavily encouraged people to slide through the mud obstacles dug up in the grass at the Raceway.