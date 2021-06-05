2,500 sign up to 'spread smiles' and 'keep on trucking' at MUDGIRL Run

“We are strong, we are sexy, and we are ready to race!” said a trainer with Crunch Fitness at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday morning, getting a group of more than 2,500 women who signed up for the 5K MUDGIRL Run motivated to slide through mud baths.
The people who showed up to participate in Richmond’s first MUDGIRL run said they were there for various reasons. One group, who named their team “Girls Gone Muddy,” said they were there simply for fun. It was the first time the women had run a 5K - about 3 miles - and they didn’t expect to be the first ones done.
The MUDGIRL 5K run raises money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Renae Martinez, who just turned 52, said she came along with her friends, appropriately dressed in a rainbow skirt given Pride month, to cross one more thing off her bucket list.
This was the third thing on her list.
Participants started the race off with stretches prompted by energetic hosts getting warmed up and letting the participants know where they could find water stations. They also heavily encouraged people to slide through the mud obstacles dug up in the grass at the Raceway.
They then ran to a mud hill dug up at the Raceway, motivated to keep climbing and sliding through the mud by MUDGIRL run volunteers like Soriah McClendon, an Army chef who came from the Washington area to volunteer. Usually, she participates in long-meter races, but decided to be on the other side to spread cheer and joy.
Participants could feel the cheerful energy of McClendon, who was hands-on in her encouragement; she climbed the hills with them, and left with her tennis shoes coated in the mud, but she said it was all worth it.
“It’s contagious,” she said of her high energetic cheers. “Half the time, a lot of people are out of shape, COVID’s been going on, just sitting in the house … so you want to get out here and be around people with positive energy … spread smiles.”
Once participants slid down a few mud hills and into muddy waters, they climbed high obstacles until they eventually made it to the 1 mile mark where they could take a break and get water or keep going.
By the time Carmen Feliciano, Cara White, and Whittney Evans stopped for water, they were soaked, with mud tracked on their pants and shoes. But running a mile is light work for the active duty Navy members who traveled from Norfolk to participate.
“Keep on trucking's my motto,” White said. She said she got the idea to run the race on Facebook, and encouraged her friends to come. They graced blue shirts that said “Thank you for your cervix,” a play on words.
After a few more obstacles, participants could slide down the biggest obstacle in the course: a tall inflatable water slide. Then they were offered the option to take a foamy shower with Dr. Bronner’s soap alongside multiple other people.
That’s where Sherice Thompson and her 13-year old daughter, Syriah Thompson, reflected on the reason they came; to honor their grandmother and great-grandmother who just finished a battle with breast cancer. Both said they were glad to be on the other side of the pandemic given that they couldn't even hug or see her for the fight with breast cancer because of COVID-19.
“We aren’t muddy girls,” Sherice said. “We sacrificed ourselves and sacrificed what we don’t like, because she showed us the obstacles that she went through with breast cancer. She can fight it and win.”
