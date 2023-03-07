Henrico County’s oldest official park is receiving a $2.1 million makeover this year.

Cheswick Park, located in the Three Chopt District, closed for renovations on Feb. 28 and is projected to reopen next January. The 24.5-acre park opened in 1980 and has been in need of significant upgrades.

“This has been a park that everybody has enjoyed and been active in for years,” said Three Chopt Supervisor Tommy Branin. “But this park is absolutely tired; we have spruced it up along the way, but it is now time to bring it around.”

The updated Cheswick Park will have a new open fitness area, trail and bridge upgrades, rubber playground surfaces and renovated restrooms that include a new family restroom.

Improvements will be made at the Forest Avenue entrance, including new signs. The open grid paver lot will be replaced with asphalt. Concrete curbs and gutters will be installed for better stormwater management.

The renovations will help the park become more environmentally friendly and more accessible for people with disabilities.

“It’s important for us to bring this up to ADA code and environmental code for stormwater,” said John Zannino, director of Recreation & Parks for Henrico. “It was important to address this park in particular because at the time it was built, these standards weren’t even in place.”

The renovations are funded through the county’s 2016 bond referendum, the same one that funded the new Taylor Farm Park in Sandston, which is scheduled to open during summer 2024.

The 2016 referendum allocated $87.1 million toward park projects like the now-completed high school field turf installations and the Dorey Park baseball stadium.

The Cheswick Park and Taylor Farm Park projects were slated to be among the last projects, and both commenced right around schedule, according to Zannino.

Luke Sheppard, 13, of Glen Allen has visited multiple parks in Henrico and said he would be interested in visiting Cheswick Park after the planned upgrades are completed.

“I’d like to see more room to run around and play sports,” Luke said. “I’d definitely come here with just a couple of the boys and hang out.”

