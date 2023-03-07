Henrico County’s oldest official park is receiving a $2.1 million makeover this year.
Cheswick Park, located in the Three Chopt District, closed for renovations on Feb. 28 and is projected to reopen next January. The 24.5-acre park opened in 1980 and has been in need of significant upgrades.
Henrico County officials on Monday celebrate the start of renovations at Cheswick Park. The Three Chopt District park will receive $2.1 million in improvements, including a new open fitness area and upgrades to its trails, playground, restroom facilities, pedestrian bridges, parking lot, main entrance, stormwater management infrastructure and signage.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
“This has been a park that everybody has enjoyed and been active in for years,” said Three Chopt Supervisor Tommy Branin. “But this park is absolutely tired; we have spruced it up along the way, but it is now time to bring it around.”
The improvements at Cheswick Park will include a pedestrian bridge and a new open fitness area.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
The updated Cheswick Park will have a new open fitness area, trail and bridge upgrades, rubber playground surfaces and renovated restrooms that include a new family restroom.
Poll: Youngkin trails Trump, DeSantis in Va. GOP presidential preference
Farmville native caught with 42 lbs of cocaine, $862K in drug money gets 17 years
Richmond police demand $7,800 for copy of their general policies
5 restaurants to try at Richmond Black Restaurant Experience kicking off Sunday
At Virginia, another undersized point guard hopes to follow Kihei Clark's path to stardom
From thrift-store shopping to making breakfast, UVa's seniors have developed a strong bond
Buc-ee's plans New Kent travel center, plans 2027 opening date
Updates on Spiders coach Chris Mooney 'have been very positive'
It will cost $3.5 million to polish the Diamond — even though it's to be demolished
Virginia State Superintendent Jillian Balow resigns
More animal cruelty charges filed against ex-Virginia horse show judge
Why Movieland says you have to be 17 to attend a movie after 7:30 p.m.
Former Richmond pharma exec, cousin arrested for insider trading
Basketball state playoffs rundown: Schedule, brackets for all the VHSL, VISAA action around the state this weekend
Controversial UVa board member apologizes for texts targeting students, administrators
Improvements will be made at the Forest Avenue entrance, including new signs. The open grid paver lot will be replaced with asphalt. Concrete curbs and gutters will be installed for better stormwater management.
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas, left, and Three Chopt Supervisor Tommy Branin were among the county officials who helped kick off renovations at Cheswick Park on Monday.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
The renovations will help the park become more environmentally friendly and more accessible for people with disabilities.
“It’s important for us to bring this up to ADA code and environmental code for stormwater,” said John Zannino, director of Recreation & Parks for Henrico. “It was important to address this park in particular because at the time it was built, these standards weren’t even in place.”
The renovations are funded through the
county’s 2016 bond referendum, the same one that funded the new Taylor Farm Park in Sandston, which is scheduled to open during summer 2024.
The 2016 referendum allocated $87.1 million toward park projects like the now-completed high school field turf installations and the Dorey Park baseball stadium.
The Cheswick Park and Taylor Farm Park projects were slated to be among the last projects, and both commenced right around schedule, according to Zannino.
Cheswick Park, Henrico County’s oldest official park, will receive $2.1 million in improvements. The 24.5-acre park is projected to reopen next January.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
Luke Sheppard, 13, of Glen Allen has visited multiple parks in Henrico and said he would be interested in visiting Cheswick Park after the planned upgrades are completed.
“I’d like to see more room to run around and play sports,” Luke said. “I’d definitely come here with just a couple of the boys and hang out.”
Recognize Broad Street from these Times-Dispatch archive photos?
03-20-1963 (cutline): Real Blooms Are Coming. These plastic flowers that have seemed to bloom in planters on the median strip of Broad St. in the past years will give way this year to real begonias--pink, red and white. Downtown Retail Associates announced today plans to replace the ivy int he planters with the begonias next month. The city will maintain the flowers until fall, when the ivy will be replanted. The group said it will continue this year the practice of having flower carts on sidewalks during Garden Week.
Staff Photo
09-03-1954: Broad and Bowe Streets, looking west.
Staff photo
02-22-1955 (cutline): New Motorists' Guide--this large sign recently installed at Ryland and Broad Streets, is designed to prevent accidents and help northbound motorists on U.S. Routes 1 and 201 in Richmond keep on the proper route. The "next right" part of the sign flashes constantly. The Traffic Engineering Bureau said that sign was installed to prevent accidents at Bowe and Broad, where drivers frequently discover they are supposed to turn but are in the wrong lane.
Staff photo
08-15-1967 (cutline): New signal for Left Turns This type of new traffic signal to regulate left turns has been installed at the intersection of Bowe and West Broad Sts. The signal, which faces eastbound traffic on Broad, is designed to give motorists a chance to make left turns without guessing what westbound traffic is doing. If east bound motorists have a flashing green, west boung traffic has a red light. If eastbound motorists have a flashing amber, westbound traffic has a green light and left turns should be made at the motorist's risk.
Staff photo
05-24-1957 (cutline): New Help for the Motorist Motorists headed west on Broad St. now find some helpful information in the form of new route markers hitting them right in the eye. The large markers, suspended over the street, give directions to Rts. 1, 301 and 60. City Hall is in the background. The new markers are at 11th and Broad Streets.
Staff photo
11-27-1954 (cutline): Disputed passage--This performance at Sixth and Broad Streets wasn't unusual in the downtown traffic scene yesterday. Vehicle blocking crosswalk has attempted right trun from Broad but is blocked by traffic ahead on Sixth Street.
Staff photo
01-07-1955 (cutline): Appraiser H.P. Slusser (left), with counter in hand, checks pedestrian traffic on Broad Street.
Staff photo
06-03-1968 (cutline): A place to Relax on Broad Street W.E. Cash of Hopewell tries a bench placed on Broad Street today by the city of Richmond. Several benches were placed ont he south side of Broad between Second and Fourth Streets on an experimental basis. If the trial proves statisfactory, more benches will be located in busy downtown areas, according to City Manager Kiepper.
Staff photo
04-28-1966: I
n April 1966, Mrs. Arch Clegg inspected newly planted flowers on a median along Broad Street in Richmond. Two varieties of holly and more than 1,000 petunias were being planted on Broad that week between Adams and Eighth streets. The displays, sponsored by Downtown Retail Associates, were to stay in the planters until fall.
Staff photo