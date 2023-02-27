Imagine an area just shy of 75 football fields filled with such amenities as trails, splash and skate parks, a pump track and even a memorial garden. Know what you get? A new park in Sandston.

On Monday, Henrico County officials celebrated the beginning of construction at the Taylor Farm Park site, which will be the first large community park in the Varina District since Dorey Park opened in 1982. The park will cover 99 acres — or 74.8 football fields.

“Sandston has a rich history, and its community members of today deserve a special place to come together for celebration, well-being, reflection and, quite frankly, fun,” said Henrico Manager John Vithoulkas.

The $26 million park, expected to open in June 2024, is largely funded through the county’s 2016 bond referendum. The Henrico Board of Supervisors granted a $20.1 million contract to Loughridge & Co. LLC for the first phase of development.

Taylor Farm Park will have a 17,000-square-foot skate park and a 12,000-square-foot pump track. County officials say it could be the largest public all-wheel recreational facility in the country.

The park will also have a lawn for special events, a splash park and a memorial garden for public safety workers and military service members.

A large portion of the property will be undisturbed by construction, which allows for trails and helps the park maintain its nature theme. A nature-based play area will contain net climbers, slides and treehouses.

“That was really a core component to this project,” said John Zannino, the county’s Recreation & Parks director. “We’re only developing about 28 acres, and the rest of it will be trails where you can really just enjoy the natural scene of the property.”

The county purchased the land in 2016 from the Taylor family, who had owned the property since 1858. The property had been designated as a Century Farm by the Virginia Department of Agriculture.

The asking price was around $4 million - higher than Henrico’s budget. The county later worked out a deal to buy the land for $2 million and honor the Taylor family by naming the park after them.

Taylor Farm Park is located at 200 Whiteside Road, off East Williamsburg Road, and will have two vehicular entrances and three pedestrian access points. The Chickahominy Family YMCA is adjacent to the property, providing a base for future park frequenters, in addition to residents from surrounding neighborhoods.

“The park will serve as both a community park and a destination site,” said Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson. “We’re excited to start the process now.”

