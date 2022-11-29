Richmond-area nonprofits make big push on Giving Tuesday

It’s Giving Tuesday, and Richmond-area nonprofit groups and charities are hoping for plenty of gifts on a day devoted to financially supporting organizations.

“Every bit counts,” said Joe Rizzo, executive director of Wilton House Museum, a historic 1753 home that houses a vast collection of silvers, ceramics, textiles, paintings, documents and furniture. “Even small donations help toward maintaining our historical museums.”

The group increased programming this fall and is working toward a preservation project in the winter, making donations essential for continued progress. Like other organizations, Wilton House is reaching out through emails and social media to boost interest for donors on Tuesday.

There’s a good reason: For many groups, Giving Tuesday has developed into a key fundraising date of the year.

Held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, it was started 10 years ago by New York’s 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation as a day dedicated to supporting nonprofit groups following the commercialism of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. The event has since gone global.

Donations hit a record last year for the day, according to the Giving Tuesday organization, which has developed into an independent nonprofit that promotes the day. An estimated $2.7 billion in gifts came from people in the U.S., a 9% increase from 2020.

An estimated 35 million people in the U.S. participated in Giving Tuesday in some form last year, up 6% compared to 2020.

Work of Art, a Richmond nonprofit organization that empowers underserved girls 13-18, received $3,000 in total gifts from the community last year. A donor also provided two $500 scholarships

This Giving Tuesday, Work of Art is spreading the word on social media about how people can contribute money towards $500 scholarships for six high school seniors. Many of the girls are from minority communities and are working towards being first-generation college students.

“Because they are underserved youth, they often don’t have the funding for school,” said Kai Butler, executive director and founder of Work of Art. “We want them to be able to explore secondary endeavors, whether it’s college or trade school.”

Other groups seek to gather volunteers for the coming year.

Melissa Abernathy, a spokeswoman for the Maymont Foundation, said they’re focused on raising awareness and funds to care for the museum’s arboretum and to replace a 150-year-old tulip poplar that fell last year. Maymont has already raised more than $20,000 toward its $25,000 goal.

“As a nonprofit, Maymont relies largely on individual donors for the day-to-day operating funds to keep this historic property welcoming and enriching for the public to enjoy, admission-free, all year round,” Abernathy said in an email.

Many Richmond-area museums and cultural institutions have set up special webpages for donors.

Kevin Roundy, a researcher for the cybersecurity software company Norton, advised donating directly to an organization’s website to avoid scams, rather than through a link an email, text or social media.

Roundy said people tend to let their guard down during the holidays.

“A little over 1 in 3 American adults admit to taking more risk in the holiday season,” he said, adding that more than a third have fallen victim to shopping scams, with an average loss of $387.

A survey by Edward Jones found about a fifth of American adults plans to give more money this year than in 2021.