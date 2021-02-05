Richmond woman, 23, suffers brain stem stroke, makes rare recovery from locked-in syndrome

“That was the most terrifying thing to me. To know it was entirely possible that I could live for 20 years and have no control over my life,” Olivia said.

After three months, she left the hospital in a power wheelchair with only the ability to use her left hand.

“My doctors firmly stated I most likely had used up my window of spontaneous recovery,” Olivia said. “But I left the hospital that day with more determination and motivation than ever before.”

Olivia wanted to stay in Boston and keep working on her rehab in an outpatient capacity. Her family helped her find a wheel-chair accessible apartment. Her grandfather left her grandmother in West Virginia to live with Olivia and help her every day with her outpatient therapy. Her aunt also joined them.

"They gave up their lives essentially for a year for me," Olivia said.

For months, she would spend hours in therapy and then come to do her own exercises. No matter how exhausted she was, she forced herself. Her grandfather would help her, both at the hospital and at home, every day.

First, she began to take a few steps at Spaulding. Then she would take a few steps at home, holding onto a walker, walking back and forth down the halls of her apartment building.