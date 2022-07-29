‘It’s Richmond, Baby:’ the story behind the local social media sensation

It started in July when an anonymous user named @itsrichmondbaby posted a piece of stolen artwork that had the words “It’s Richmond, baby, everybody’s got STYLE” to Instagram.

Then the submissions started coming in.

“It’s Richmond, baby, everybody’s wondering if it’s gunshots or fireworks in July.”

“It’s Richmond, baby, everybody drives a Suburu.”

“It’s Richmond, baby, everybody’s got that one friend who was an extra on The Walking Dead.”

The artwork was originally created by Richmond artist CRUDCITY, whose real name is Chase Beasley. It features block letters and the characters from the “Doug” animated series, which was set in Richmond.

“He made the original art and I knew I had to steal it and transform it into a template for others to contribute their experiences in the city,” @itsrichmondbaby said, who requested to remain anonymous. “It seemed like a cool opportunity to allow Richmonders to engage with each other and share their favorite aspects or Richmond.”

The @itsrichmondbaby account is still going strong, 647 posts and 10,000 followers later. Not everybody likes it. Some people hate it. But that seems to be part of its allure.

“The response has been overwhelming. People are so excited to not only submit their own but also just get excited reading and relating to other posts,” @itsrichmondbaby said. “I’ve definitely had some haters tell me to take it down but there are far more people reaching out in support saying how much they appreciate the laughs.”

As for the artist who originally created the artwork, Beaseley said he doesn’t mind the memes.

“Some of the memes are pretty funny. My name is on pretty much every one of them, so it sometimes will lead people to my page who may have otherwise never heard of me or my art,” he said.

Beasley said the inspiration for the original artwork came from an encounter at Carytown's Ellwood Thompson's.

“One day, I was eating lunch at Ellwood’s and I overheard a woman say to her daughter, ‘It’s Richmond, baby, everyone’s got style.’ I thought it was funny and decided to make a little design about it,” Beasley said.