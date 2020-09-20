This South Richmond couple is doing their part for nature, one butterfly at a time.

This time of year, you can usually find Chris Burnside and Karl Green on their screened porch — along with hundreds of invited guests.

The visitors are monarch butterflies — or, more often and more precisely — eggs, caterpillars and chrysalises that eventually become monarchs, a species on the edge of endangered status that Burnside and Green have grown devoted to.

They have planted scores of the monarchs’ favored milkweed plants around their parklike, South Richmond yard to attract the butterflies on their twice-yearly migratory flights — northward in the spring, southward in the late summer.

Then after the monarchs stop for a visit, Burnside and Green, like garden detectives, watch for monarchs in their yard and search for the minuscule eggs deposited on the milkweed leaves or the tiny caterpillars they hatch into and rescue them before they become a meal for birds and other insects.

They bring the eggs and caterpillars onto their porch, place them in screened boxes and commence the process of caring and feeding that consumes Burnside and Green through the various stages — egg, caterpillar, chrysalis and, finally, butterfly — for the coming weeks until the new monarchs emerge, ready to take flight.