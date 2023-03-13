A small octopus, roughly 4 inches in size, will be going on view at the Maymont Nature Center on Friday.

“We are so excited to expand Maymont’s aquatic collection with such a fascinating creature,” said Krista Weatherford, Maymont’s director of programming and community engagement, in a statement.

The octopus is small and “very shy,” according to staff. The zoology department believes she is female. “You can tell by whether or not they have suction cups on their third arm,” said Joe Neel, Maymont’s senior manager of zoology.

She is a juvenile, a little less than a year old. This type of octopus, octopus vulgaris, tends to live up to about two to five years in the wild.

Maymont plans to name her by Friday, when she makes her debut in the Robins Nature Center. It will be providing her with a diet of mostly shrimp. In the wild, octopuses are constantly on the hunt for crustaceans, fish and other small prey.

“We are keeping heavy weights on the lid of her tank, because octopuses are known to be escape artists!” Neel said. “They are extremely intelligent and can solve puzzles and open jars. They are able to slip through openings that are slightly larger than their eyes.”

There are over 300 species of octopus, which also come in a range of sizes. The biggest can weigh up to 35 pounds and have an arm span of 15 feet.

With the Nature Center’s new addition, Maymont educators will be able to teach visitors young and old about the differences between vertebrate and invertebrate species and animal adaptations.

“To avoid predators, they can mimic inanimate objects with physical adaptations to match the color and patterns of their surroundings for camouflage,” Neel said.

The tiny octopus arrives along with a collection of preserved specimens of native species such as squid, jellyfish and horseshoe crabs, collected in the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coast and on loan from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science at the College of William & Mary.

The octopus and the specimens will be on view at the Robins Nature Center until May.

The Nature Center is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and charges $6 to $8 for admission. The Robins Nature Center will be open during the week of April 3-7 for spring break.

This Friday, Maymont will be screening “My Octopus Teacher,” the Academy award-winning documentary, as part of the RVA Environmental Film Festival. The film will be shown at 6:30 p.m., and will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with Maymont’s Aimee Bushman and Jenny Dreyer from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in Gloucester Point.

The screening is free, but advance reservations are recommended at Maymont.org/RVAEFF. The Robins Nature Center at Maymont is at 2201 Shields Lake Drive.

