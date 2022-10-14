United Way CEO takes position in West Virginia

The United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg on Friday announced that President and CEO James Taylor is leaving the organization.

Taylor has been named executive vice president for the Shepherd University Foundation in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. His last day will be Nov. 11.

"I speak for the board of directors when I say that we are grateful to James for his many years of dedicated service and the solid foundation he established at our local United Way," said board Chair Corynne Arnett.

Taylor is credited with raising more than $88 million; developing the Kindergarten Countdown Camp, WomenRise and other programming; and launching other initiatives.

Taylor started with the organization in 2015. He previously was in leadership positions with United Way organizations in Lafayette, Indiana; Hagerstown, Maryland; Tampa; and Denver.

"I am grateful to the board and staff of the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg for the opportunity to work with them to provide important services to the region,” Taylor said in a statement. “I will treasure my time with United Way even as I look forward to the new challenge that awaits me at Shepherd University.”