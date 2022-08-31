LIVE AT 11 AM: Richmond Crusade of Voters express frustration with Stoney, Kamras

Richmond Crusade of Voters will hold a news conference at City Hall at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, to express their frustration with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras.
