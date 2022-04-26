 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Sean Sublette discusses Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Richmond area

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Tuesday afternoon for much of central Virginia, including the Richmond area. The Watch is valid until 8 p.m.

Sean Sublette, chief meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, will go live at 3 p.m. to discuss the afternoon storm threat in the Richmond area. Click the player above at 3 p.m. to watch live.

