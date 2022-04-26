LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Sean Sublette discusses Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Richmond area

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Tuesday afternoon for much of central Virginia, including the Richmond area. The Watch is valid until 8 p.m.
Sean Sublette, chief meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, will go live at 3 p.m. to discuss the afternoon storm threat in the Richmond area. Click the player above at 3 p.m. to watch live.
How long it's been since the last tornado in each part of the Richmond region
Richmond: Sept. 17, 2018
Amelia County: Oct. 11, 2018
Caroline County: June 20, 2015
Charles City County: April 19, 2019
Chesterfield County: Sept. 17, 2018
Colonial Heights: April 28, 2008
Dinwiddie County: May 5, 2017
Goochland County: June 25, 2012
Hanover County: Sept. 17, 2018
Henrico County: Sept. 17, 2018
Hopewell: Aug. 30, 2004
King William County: Oct. 24, 2017
Louisa County: April 19, 2019
New Kent County: Oct. 11, 2018
Nottoway County: Oct. 11, 2018
Petersburg: June 1, 2012
Powhatan County: Sept. 17, 2018
Prince George County: April 19, 2019