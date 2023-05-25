Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tobacco crops worldwide look to be on the rise this year, the Richmond-based firm that dominates this market says.

Even so, Universal Corp. said it expects supplies will continue to be tight for flue-cured tobacco, the main type in American-style cigarettes and the sole variety used in British and Canadian-style cigarettes.

Supplies of burley tobacco, another important component of American-style cigarettes are also tight.

“Despite tight tobacco supply conditions we were able to secure the leaf tobacco needed by our customers,” Universal chairman and CEO George Freeman said.

“The Brazilian flue-cured crop is larger than the crop produced” last year, he said.

Bad weather, including Cyclone Freddie, which made two high-intensity landfalls in Mozambique, has reduced African burley crop sizes, though these are still looking larger than last year’s severely reduced crop, he said.

Supply chain and shipping constraints that hurt Universal and many other firms through the pandemic have returned to more normal conditions, Freeman said.

That allowed Universal to move a large amount of leaf from earlier years that had been stalled in storage.

Universal’s other plant-based businesses, which focus on extracts and flavorings, are expanding manufacturing operations, while the company has increased its sales and research and development efforts.

For the fiscal year that ended March 31, Universal reported a 22% increase in sales to $2.57 million. Net income rose 43% to $124.1 million.

Close Left: Sharon Angell walks through the field of newly planted tobacco, making sure the roots of each plant (seen above) are covered with soil. Behind are workers from Nayarit, Mexico, who travel to the Angell farm in Penhook through the federal H-2A program. Some have been coming for more than 20 years. “They are like family,” said Angell, adding that she could not do the farming without them. Top: Juan Espinoza along with fellow migrant workers takes dried tobacco leaves from the curing barn to be bailed on October. Sharon and Johnny Angell, both 64, were married in 1973 and have been tobacco farming ever since. Johnny had been in poor health for several years, and was unable to work the farm. “All I can hope is the next landowner will love that piece of land as much as I do,” he said before his death. While seeding the greenhouse in late February, Sharon Angell (right) enjoys the company of family and friends, Sammy Turner (left), Gary Reynolds and Diane Reynolds as they tend to trays where tobacco seeds were just deposited. “Well, when you seed a greenhouse you need lots of help and most the people around here either grew up in tobacco or been around it all their life,” Angell said. The sun rises over farmland in Penhook on Sept. 28 capturing the beauty of the land that Johnny and Sharon loved. "I grew up on this land ... it's home, I don’t want to go anywhere else, if I can help it. I don’t know it just speaks to you," Sharon Angell said. Sharon Angell, 64, has been tobacco farming for as long as she can remember, "It's been a way of life for almost 65 years," she said. In August, Angell works on gathering the leaves pulled from the bottom of the tobacco plants. The future of her Penhook farm is uncertain. Family and friends of Sharon Angell, far right, take a break from seeding the greenhouse on Feb. 27, 2018. She relaxes with Diane Reynolds, left, Keegan Crawley, Gary Reynolds and Sammy Turner. "When we seed the greenhouse we try and get together and have a good time and get the job done, but it’s a whole lot of fun and it means a lot to me that the neighbors and everyone are willing to help," Angell said. Friends and family gather in the Angell greenhouse in February. They work along an assembly line to fill foam trays with hundreds of thousands of tobacco seeds and then float them onto a bay of water. Sammy Turner prepares the final bay to be filled with trays of tobacco in late February. Turner, a family friend of the Angells, helps with the crop throughout the season. Sharon Angell is out in the fields as the sun rises on a damp August morning, gathering the leaves that migrant workers pulled from the tobacco plants and put on the tractor to be hauled to a curing barn. There, the leaves would dry and be ready for baling and sale in the fall. A member of the migrant crew clutches tobacco leaves just ripped from the stalks on an August day in Penhook. The workers wore rain gear to prevent from nicotine poisoning on the damp morning. Each migrant worker sits behind a basin with tobacco plants taken from the greenhouse and ready to plant. The men ride on the back of a tractor placing each plant into a wheel-like spinner that deposits the tiny plants into the soil. Adrian Castellon has been working on the Angell farm for decades. He works on "topping" the plants to help with continued growth of the tobacco on a hot summer's day. Sharon tends the plants outside the little blue house in Penhook she's called home since 1997. Sharon Angell and her sister Faye Angell, who is married to one of Johnny’s brothers, talk with Pete Ramsey, center, with Counts Auction on June 2, 2018. The auction came to a halt after Sharon decided to file for Chapter 12 bankruptcy. While on a lunch break from planting tobacco in early June, Sharon sits in her living room where her husband, Johnny spent his days in a hospital bed. After his death Sharon said the house felt too quiet without him. The Angells' home was sold to a friend of Sharon’s nephew, who said she could stay as long as she likes. As small tobacco plants from the greenhouse are put into the ground Sharon Angell looks over the land while making sure each plant is secured in the dirt. “We have been doing it all our life and what else are you gonna do if you’re set up to be on a tobacco farm?” she said. “And we just like growing things.” Photos: Growing tobacco in Franklin County Sharon Angell, 64, has been tobacco farming for as long as she can remember, "It's been a way of life for almost 65 years," she said. In August Angell works on gathering the leaves pulled from the bottom of the tobacco plants. The future of her Penhook farm is uncertain, and she hopes this will not be her last season. 