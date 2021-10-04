Longtime rivals Red Sox, Yankees, back at it in AL wild card game

It will be the fifth time the teams have met in the playoffs — the 1978 tiebreaker counted as part of the regular season — with each club winning twice. In postseason games, New York leads 12-11, but Boston has won seven of the past eight.

Twice series have come down to a win-or-go-home seventh game, in the 2003 and ‘04 ALCS. Each team has won one of them.

With baseball returning to a full, 162-game schedule after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Red Sox held the edge over the Yankees for most of the year but fell behind after a New York sweep in Boston from Sept. 24-26. The Red Sox swept the Nationals on the final weekend while the Yankees lost two of three to the AL East champion Rays to finish tied at 92-70; Boston earned home-field advantage by virtue of its 10-9 head-to-head record against New York.

That helped avoid tiebreakers that would have necessitated a Game 163 on Monday in Boston.

Boone said he expected infielder Gio Urshela, who bruised his thigh making a sensational catch of a foul ball Sunday in the clincher against Tampa Bay, to be able to play against Boston. Cora was noncommittal about slugger J.D. Martinez, who slipped on second base and turned an ankle as he was running out to his position in the outfield against Washington on Sunday.