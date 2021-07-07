Looking back on Powhatan Middle School Baseball's undefeated season

To head coach Ott Mullins, it seemed like this year’s Powhatan Middle School baseball team played with more of a sense of urgency than he had seen in the past. The 2020 season had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this campaign was ultimately condensed to eight games as it had been aligned with the Virginia High School League varsity and JV seasons, which started later in the spring than normal. They knew they wouldn’t have a playoff of any sort – the regular season was it.
But in each game – in each inning, and on each pitch – Mullins saw his student-athletes play really hard. He saw them do the same in practice.
“We ask all the guys when they make the team not to be satisfied with just making the team,” Mullins said, “and we ask all of them to come out, practice and get better and better every practice.”
Their hard work, efforts and dedication culminated in an undefeated season, as Powhatan Middle School baseball won each and every one of the eight games that the team had the opportunity to play this year.
Powhatan kicked off the stretch by prevailing 7-5 over Goochland in a tight season opener. Later in the stretch, the team edged out Fluvanna 10-8.
Powhatan won six games via the 10-run mercy rule, routing Lunenburg, Prince Edward, Cumberland, Amelia, Central and Nottoway.
The team played well all year long, outscoring their opponents 116-20. Powhatan scored 14.5 runs per game and allowed 2.5 runs per game.
In addition to hitting the ball well, Powhatan also had strong arms on its side. This year’s pitching staff included lefties Matt Henderson and Carter Estep – both of whom threw really well, Mullins said – as well as versatile player Max Altieri, who also played short stop, was a leader at the plate and was “always on” and “always expecting the ball,” Mullins said.
This year’s team featured seven eighth graders, all of whom were mainstays in the starting lineup. Altieri and Henderson were this year’s captains, and, according to Mullins, “they showed leadership qualities right off the bat.”
Among the eighth graders, Mullins said that Hayden Wilkerson “was always one of those guys that you knew was going to come up there and hit the ball hard.”
Defensively, Mullins said Estep and Henderson both played really well in the outfield, and he noted that Altieri and Wilkerson were both “really spot-on,” with Altieri and Wilkerson mainly playing at shortstop and third base, respectively. Wilkerson, who initially was supposed to play at the catcher position for most of the year, had a little bit of an Achilles Tendon injury early in the season, so he wasn’t able to catch very much. The team moved him over to third, and Mullins said he did really well in that position. Not only that, but seventh grader Nathan Butler stepped up, went right into the catching role and did a really good job behind the plate, Mullins added.
Rhett Boyer was also really solid all year long, helping anchor the infield at second base and also being able to play shortstop when Altieri was pitching.
The 2021 season still featured COVID-related protocols, particularly in the early stretch. All of the coaches and players wore masks in between innings and when they weren’t out on the field; even the coaches wore masks the entire season when they were on the field of play, Mullins said.
“It was just a little different, but I told our guys we would do whatever they asked of us to do so we could have a season,” Mullins said. “Everybody bought into that.”
Mullins said that “to go undefeated is a pretty cool thing,” although he also would have liked to have seen what the team could have done in a full season.
He commended the hard work of Powhatan Middle School athletic director Bill Wasosky and his commitment to upholding all of the rules and protocols that they had to follow in order to have their season this year.
“It was good to be out there,” Mullins added. “It really was good to be out there with the players.”