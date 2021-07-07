Looking back on Powhatan Middle School Baseball's undefeated season

The team played well all year long, outscoring their opponents 116-20. Powhatan scored 14.5 runs per game and allowed 2.5 runs per game.

In addition to hitting the ball well, Powhatan also had strong arms on its side. This year’s pitching staff included lefties Matt Henderson and Carter Estep – both of whom threw really well, Mullins said – as well as versatile player Max Altieri, who also played short stop, was a leader at the plate and was “always on” and “always expecting the ball,” Mullins said.

This year’s team featured seven eighth graders, all of whom were mainstays in the starting lineup. Altieri and Henderson were this year’s captains, and, according to Mullins, “they showed leadership qualities right off the bat.”

Among the eighth graders, Mullins said that Hayden Wilkerson “was always one of those guys that you knew was going to come up there and hit the ball hard.”